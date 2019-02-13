The Amarillo City Council voted on Tuesday to award $524,999.92 in HUD HOME grant funding to a local developer for a series of housing construction projects throughout the city.

"This is part of our effort to provide affordable housing for low to moderate income individuals," Julianna Kitten, director of Community Development, said regarding the funds earmarked for Collins Family Properties, LLC. "The interesting thing about the HOME grant versus Community Development Block Grant is HOME is trying to promote housing throughout the city of Amarillo so that people of low to moderate income have as much choice as possible. Our CDBG program is focused on a target area and issues of poverty."

Officials said Collins Family Properties, LLC would construct 21 units for rent, adding the total project cost is just over $1.3 million, with a request for federal HOME grant funds specifying $25,000 for each single-family unit and $49,999.99 for each duplex unit. The project will be subject to affordability requirements for 20 years.

"They cannot convert it (rental units) to market and if they did, they would have to pay back all of the money if they did that before the 20 years was up," Kitten said. "Because there are different locations, it's going to provide better choices for people of low and moderate income, so that's a great thing. Providing as much choice as possible is something we always want to do."

Officials said the Collins Family Properties, LLC proposal meets the goals of the Community Development Annual Action Plan and the project is expected to be completed in six month. Project locations include:

Five new single-family units (3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms):

3604 NE 12th Ave.

3606 NE 12th Ave.

3806 NE 15th Ave.

3808 NE 15th Ave.

404 N. Prospect St.

Eight new duplex units (3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in each unit):

1720 SE 5th Ave.

1722 SE 5th Ave.

739 N. Cleveland St.

600 N. Hayes St.

602 N. Hayes St.

2601 S. Roberts St.

2603 S. Roberts St.

2605 S. Roberts St.

In December the city council approved a $600,000 HOME Grant award officials said was designed to assist in the construction of multi-family housing rental units in the North Heights neighborhood. That agreement calls for Cross Street Properties LLC to build the housing rental units at 1430 NW 17th Ave., with the total project cost being $1,218,738. Officials said the project has the same requirement stipulating the owners meet federal requirements for affordability for the next 20 years.