Ellis County high school soccer teams continued their regular seasons Friday night and all of the sides have now moved into district play. Results are compiled by The Daily Light, as powered by the All-Ellis County program, and include:

WAXAHACHIE

Girls

The Waxahachie Lady Indians bounced back from a pair of District 7-6A losses with a 3-1 road victory Friday night against Cedar Hill.

Waxahachie received goals from Haylie Beard, Peyton Renfro and Alyssa Stevens on assists by Danielle Kyle and Renfro.

The goal for Stevens was her 10th on the season, while Renfro now has a team-high 12 assists.

The victory improved the Lady Indians to 12-3 on the season and 3-2 in 7-6A.

Waxahachie had dropped its previous two matches against always tough Mansfield Lake Ridge (4-1) and district-leading Mansfield (3-0).

The Lady Indians return to the pitch Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. on the road against Mansfield Summit.

Boys

The Indians continued their double-digit unbeaten streak with a 1-1 draw Friday at home against Mansfield.

Waxahachie received its lone goal from Emmanuel Nwokonko on a Jordan Beechum assist.

The goal was the seventh on the season for Nwokonko.

The Indians are now 3-0-1 in District 7-6A and 11-1-1 on the season. They have recorded a draw or better in 11 consecutive matches.

Waxahachie returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road against (8-3-2, 3-0-1) Grand Prairie.

RED OAK

Girls

Three first-half goals proved to be the difference for the Red Oak Lady Hawks at home Friday in a 5-2 victory against Waco University.

Sarah Zamora netted a hat trick for the Lady Hawks, while Madison Humphrey scored twice. Assists were provided by Brooke Scott, Amiya Mccauley and Humphrey (2).

Zamora now has eight goals on the season and Humphrey has a team-best 14 assists to go with her 12 goals. Makayla Rushing still leads the Lady Hawks with a county-best 26 goals on the year.

Despite allowing a pair of second-half goals, sophomore goalkeeper Alyssa Francis recorded seven saves.

The Lady Hawks improved to 15-1-1 on the season and 3-0-1 in District 14-5A. They return to the district pitch at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Cleburne.

Boys

The Red Oak boys netted a second-half goal and held Waco University scoreless after its opening strike for a 1-1 draw Friday.

The Hawks, who are now 3-9-1 on the season and 0-3-1 in District 14-5A, hit the road for a 7:30 p.m. tilt Tuesday against Cleburne.

MIDLOTHIAN HIGH

Girls

Midlothian scored once in the first half and twice in the second for a 3-0 victory on the road Friday night against Ennis.

The victory moved the Lady Panthers to 10-3-2 on the season and 3-1-0 in District 14-5A.

The Lady Panthers return to action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Corsicana.

Boys

Mascon Crowther provided a shutout in goal to lift the Midlothian Panthers to a crucial road victory Friday night against Ennis, 1-nil.

Midlothian received its lone goal from Tanner Henderson on a Christian Naizer assist.

The goal was the sixth this season for Henderson, while the shutout was the second on the year for Crowther.

Midlothian is now 7-4-3 on the season and 4-0 in District 14-5A. The Panthers return to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Corsicana.

MIDLOTHIAN HERITAGE

Girls

The Midlothian Heritage girls opened District 12-4A with a convincing 5-nil victory against Life Waxahachie on Friday.

Amiya Guynes scored twice, while Jaedyn Barela, Rachel Allen and Hannah Dorsey all found the back of the net once in the win. Assists were provided by Barela, Allen, Dorsey and Allie Beller.

Allen leads the Jaguars with 13 goals on the season.

Megan Mccarthy recorded her 12th shutout of the season during the win, which is already a single-season program best. The previous single-season record was set by 2018 graduate Shylar Ray (8) in 2016.

The victory moved state-ranked Heritage to 12-1-3 on the season. The Jaguars will now travel to Venus for a 7:15 p.m. Tuesday match against the Lady Bulldogs.

Boys

The Midlothian Heritage boys fell at home to Life Waxahachie, 5-1, on Friday in each team's District 12-4A opener.

Heritage, now 10-5-1 on the season, returns to action at 7:!5 p.m. at home against Venus.

ENNIS

Girls

The Lady Lions were shutout at home Friday by Midlothian, 3-0.

Ennis, which fell to 3-6-1 on the season and 1-2-0 in District 14-5A, returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Joshua.

Boys

The Lions suffered their first District 14-5A loss of the season Friday night at home against Midlothian, 1-nil.

Ennis fell to 10-6-1 on the season and 3-1-1 in 14-5A with the loss. The Lions return to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Joshua.

LIFE WAXAHACHIE

Girls

The Lady Mustangs fell to 2-7-1 on the year and 0-1 in District 12-4A with a 5-nil loss against state-ranked Midlothian Heritage on Friday.

Life Waxahachie faces Ferris at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Boys

The Mustangs soundly defeated Midlothian Heritage on Friday night, 5-1, in their District 14-4A opener.

Life Waxahachie is now 8-4-4 on the season and hosts Ferris on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

FERRIS

Girls

No final score was available from Friday's contest.

The Lady Yellow Jackets will host Life Waxahachie at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Boys

The Yellow Jackets defeated Keene on Friday, 4-1. It was their first District 12-5A match of the season, as Ferris is now 8-6 overall.

Ferris faces Life Waxahachie at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Waxahachie.

_____

To submit soccer scores, updates or story ideas, email Travis M. Smith at tsmith@waxahachietx.com. Countywide updates are powered by The Daily Light's All-Ellis County All-Star Preps awards.