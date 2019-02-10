Ellis County will soon see a new face leading the efforts at the Daily Light Media Group.

Colten Crist, a born-and-raised Texan, has been tasked as the next executive leader of the longstanding newspaper and media group. He will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Daily Light Media Group, which includes the advertising, business operations, circulation and news for the Waxahachie Daily Light and its sister publication, the Midlothian Mirror.

He begins in his new role Monday and is currently in the market for a home to share with his wife, Samantha, and their five-month-old daughter, Everly.

Crist said Friday that he already feels "right at home" in Waxahachie. “Honestly, I love it. It personally reminds me of where I grew up," he added.

Crist was raised in Smithson Valley, about 40 minutes north of downtown San Antonio, which has also seen its fair share of the business boom over the last decade-plus. He also noted that the view of the cotton farms and farmland on the outskirts of Ellis County also remind him of his grandmother’s property in Kansas.

Crist has spent the past seven years in media as an executive leader for various media and corporate brands. Most recently, Crist held the role as an advertising manager for Texas Student Media at the University of Texas at Austin, where he has served since 2016.

He also previously worked in the media industry with Cox Media (Austin American-Statesman) and Hearst Media Services (San Antonio Express-News).

Crist earned a bachelor's degree in public relations with a minor in psychology from Texas Tech University in 2008.

Crist notes his primary focus with the Daily Light will be to "truly have the best possible outlet of community news."

“I think our newspaper serves two main purposes,” Crist explained. “One, bringing the community together through good and bad times; and two, informing the community, making them smarter to be able to make the best decisions possible.”

Nate Rodriguez, regional group publisher, echoed Crist's sentiments. Rodriguez also noted Crist was chosen as the next executive leader for the newspaper group after a nationwide search.

"Colten's passion for news and community will continue our renewed focus on all things Ellis County," Rodriguez said. "His drive, energy, dogged determination and commitment to local journalism will be great assets to the staff at the Daily Light and to our readers."

When he is not thumbing through the ink, Crist tries to spend as much time as possible with his young family — or finds time to catch up on sleep.

“I will tell you that the best part of my day is listening to Everly laugh. It’s the best feeling ever to hear that giggle of pure joy,” he expressed.

Crist lives an active lifestyle that includes exercise and sports to balance the stresses of the job. He will also read through any sci-fi fantasy or self-help books so he can continue his education and perspectives on life.

To reach Crist, email ccrist@waxahachietx.com or stop by the Waxahachie Daily Light, located at 200 W. Marvin, anytime from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday—Friday.