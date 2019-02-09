The Maypearl Lady Panthers closed out the regular season and stellar district play with a 17-point home win against Clifton on Tuesday.

Maypearl raced out to a 16-6 lead in the first quarter and kept on the gas for the 47-30 win. The victory improved the Lady Panthers to 25-10 on the season and 11-3 in District 17-4A.

The Lady Panthers finished second in the district standings to Keene and will now face Scurry-Rosser at 6: 30 p.m. Monday in the 4A Region II bi-district round at Waxahachie High School.

Sol Cabuto led the way for the Lady Panthers on Tuesday against Clifton with a team-high 14 points, while Hadlee Gibson added 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

Lillie Beason added seven points, Morgan McAlister had six, Rileyanne Malone contributed five and Maliah Sommers scored two.

Freshman Lex Berryman led the Lady Panthers with nine rebounds and Gibson grabbed six. Beason recorded a team-high five assists.

Malone was the lone senior honored after the game.

Maypearl ended the regular season on a two-game winning streak.