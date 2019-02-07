ITALY

A suspect remains at-large after he fled on foot following a high-speed chase alongside Interstate 35 East on Tuesday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., Italy Police officer Jessica Tolliver attempted to make a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Malibu traveling at 112 miles per hour on I-35E. The vehicle then sped up to 122 miles per hour after Tolliver turned on her overhead lights in an attempt to pull the vehicle over.

The suspect stopped in a field near Edmondson Road, exited the vehicle, and escaped on foot. According to am Italy Police press release, Ellis County Sheriff’s deputies, Texas Highway Patrol and Milford Police were called to the scene to assist.

Italy Police Lt. Guy Saxon stated that Waxahachie Police also came to the scene to assist by attempting to track the subject with their K9 unit.

A few social media posts online stated that the suspect was armed and an officer harmed during the chase. Saxon set the record straight and assured that nobody was hurt or injured during the pursuit.

He said it is also unknown whether the suspect was armed or not.

“There’s nothing saying he was armed,” Saxon stated. "He never reached for a gun or anything like that – he just took off running.”

Waxahachie Police called off the K9 unit at around 10:40 p.m. after an exhaustive search. As of publishing, the suspect still had not been apprehended.