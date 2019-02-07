Southwestern Assemblies of God University is set to host its third preaching festival on Feb. 22.

The festival allows students of any major the chance to preach in front of an audience and receive constructive feedback on their sermons.

“What we do is create an opportunity for students regardless of their major to receive both training in how to prepare a sermon as well as feedback after having delivered it,” said Dr. Jeff Magruder, the coordinator for this event.

During this three-hour window, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m, students are given about 12-15 minutes to preach a message in front of a few faculty members and additionally some of their peers. Students will be critiqued on things like delivery – which includes facial expressions, pitch, appearance – and the content of the message.

“I see this as a chance to not only show them how to put together a sermon but to develop the mindset to constantly improve,” he added.

Each student is given access to a sermon preparation called Sermonary, where students can organize their thoughts into the templates, and additionally watch a four-part video lesson on how to create a message by Magruder.

This festival is beneficial to young preachers because it gives them a chance to gain experience and grow in their speaking abilities before they graduate and enter the ministry field.

“In a small way, this is our attempt at trying to help create more opportunities for students and do it in an environment that is both genuinely helping them to learn how to prepare, but also affirming them,” Magruder said. “We really feel like it’s an educational experience all the way around.”

The first time giving a sermon can often be intimidating, but Magruder says that it’s important to gain experience in a comfortable environment. Students often come away from this event more confident in their calling and ability, whether they’re church ministry majors or just have a heart to preach.

Senior Jacob Duffin, a Church Leadership major, is excited to be speaking at the festival again this semester.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to exercise what we have learned and figure out what we still need to work on,” he said.

When asked to give advice on how to prepare for the festival, Magruder said to follow the process that is laid out on Sermonary, be ready to accept feedback, and create a message that you are passionate about.

“Let it be something you really enjoy, and not something you have to compete or perform or compare yourself with others in,” he added.

If you’re interested in participating, please contact Dr. Magruder at jmagruder@sagu.edu.