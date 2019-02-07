Grand Prairie made things interesting late in the fourth quarter Tuesday, but the Runnin' Indians had just enough offensive firepower to keep pace in the playoff race.

Waxahachie escaped the home of the Warriors with their most important win to date, 67-62.

But there is still no room for error, as the Runnin' Indians are now tied with Mansfield Summit for the fourth-and-final District 7-6A playoff spot. With two games to play, Waxahachie and Summit are 6-6 in 7-6A and just one game back of third-place (7-5) South Grand Prairie and two back of second-place (8-4) Lake Ridge.

DeSoto has already locked up the district championship with a perfect mark through 12 games.

JT Warren led the way for the Runnin' Indians on Tuesday night in Grand Prairie with 15 points. He was a perfect 6-of-6 from inside the three-point line and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe.

CJ Noland notched yet another double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Da'maraie Watkins scored 11 points, and AJ McGruder and BJ Francis both chipped in nine.

McGruder also added seven rebounds, second on the team to Noland, while Francis led the Runnin' Indians with a team-high six assists.

KB Jackson netted seven points for Waxahachie and Preston Hodge and AB Shorter rounded out the offensive night with three points, respectively.

As for Grand Prairie, Donald Ghostone filled up the bucket for a game-high 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the floor.

UP NEXT

The Runnin' Indians will celebrate their seniors just before the 7:30 p.m. tipoff Friday night against Mansfield Summit.

It will be the most important game played to date — in any sport — in the new Mike Turner Gymnasium.

Waxahachie will close out the regular season and, hopefully, a playoff berth at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road against South Grand Prairie.