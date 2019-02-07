The Midlothian Panthers rolled to a 28-point win Tuesday at home against Ennis.

If they can do the same Friday night in Corsicana, it'll set the stage for quite the District 14-5A basketball finale next Tuesday in Midlothian.

Zeke' Bennett led the way for the Panthers with a game-high 23 points during the Panthers 70-42 victory against Ennis. The senior is averaging 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season.

His per-game scoring average is second on the team to Nyk Madison, who scored 10 points Tuesday.

Omari Bobbitt added 19 points against the Lions and Jackson Tollesfsbol had nine.

Denzel Davis scored four points, Haylen Mattiza added three and Corbin Green had two.

Zion Manuel led the Lions with 14 points, while Loel Spencer scored nine, Jaryn Johnson had six, and Blatelyn Hughes and Rowdy Rice each scored five.

The victory improved Midlothian to 21-9 on the season and 9-1 in district play, just one game back of (26-5, 10-0) Red Oak.

"This is a big week and we still have a trip to Corsicana to make to set everything up," Middleton said. "If we go down there and play like we did tonight, that'll set us up for a big game a week from today. This is what you play the games for. But none of that can happen until we take care of business in Corsicana."

Tipoff between the Panthers and Corsicana Tigers is at 8 p.m.

Fred Phipps/Daily Light contributed to this report.