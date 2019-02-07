Reggie Adams scored a game-high 23 points Friday to lead the Midlothian Heritage Jaguars easily past the Hillsboro Eagles.

The Jaguars opened the home district win by outscoring the Eagles 23-8 in the first quarter and then 55-23 at the half of the eventual 72-47 victory.

Heritage head boys' basketball coach Andy Slye said the Jaguars were "more consistent" in the win than the week prior.

"The last time we talked it was about consistency and I thought we played a four-quarter game [tonight] and consistent all the way through," Slye added. “We just need to stay consistent, continue to play hard on offense and I think we have done a really good job defending. We need to build off of what we did tonight, not be OK with it, and build off of it.”

Adams led the way with 23, while Jared Cantrell added 11 and Da'vione Stafford scored nine.

Cody Hite chipped in seven points, Ben Allen tallied six, Noah Parker five and Bryson Owensby had four. Braydon Bennet (3 points), Tristan Paschall (2) and Jaydon Hogg rounded out the scoring for the Jaguars.

“I think all of our seniors played well on their senior night," Slye said. "Reggie Adams also came in with a different mindset tonight and you could see it in his play. He played really, really well and exactly how we wanted him to play.”

The victory improved the Jaguars to 19-14 on the season and 6-1 in District 17-4A.

UP NEXT

A 21-point third quarter propelled the Jaguars to a 61-48 win Tuesday night against Alvarado, setting up a showdown Friday on the road against district-leading (21-10, 8-0) Life Waxahachie.

The Mustangs previously defeated the Jaguars, 50-41, in Midlothian on Jan. 22.

Heritage will then close out the regular season at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12 against Ferris.

____

Fred Phipps/Daily Light contributed to this report.