The YMCA of Waxahachie officially kicked-off its annual campaign with a significant goal to accomplish —raise $80,000.

Jon McLaughlin, YMCA branch executive director, said as of Monday, the nonprofit has inched toward 50 percent of the intended goal.

“Our part is to say ‘yes’ to the community in need," McLaughlin advocated. "For example, for the family that may not be able to afford a family membership of $67 a month, they can come in and fill out a financial assistance request.”

Financial assistance is granted on a daily basis, whether it be as much as 100 percent discount, 70 percent or 50 percent — which is most common. Assistance like this is granted in all areas of the YMCA such as childcare, sports, lessons, camps and other programs.

A total of $74,000 was raised by the annual campaign in 2018 and was able to provide $124,000 in financial assistance. McLaughlin explained for every dollar, the YMCA is able to contribute $1.42.

“We just ask people to give based on the generosity of what they have been blessed with," McLaughlin expressed.

The giving started with the employees and YMCA board members and has now grown to the local community.

There are 28 individuals who are actively campaigning and if anyone is interested in helping, can contact the local YMCA. A donation can be made in one lump sum as well as in invoices throughout the year. All an individual would need to do is make a pledge of their donation.

McLaughlin expressed the importance of knowing another person’s experiences at the YMCA and how it impacted their life. McLaughlin reflected on childhood memories as he grew up in Waxahachie at the local YMCA. He mentioned stories as a child in camps and learning to play soccer and being active in the basketball program.

“Most importantly, I remember the summer they built the gym and just being here every night," McLaughlin recalled. "I feel like they had to turn the lights off me every time because I loved this place. As I grew older, I noticed that I had actually learned to play soccer at the Y in Arkansas and never knew it was even a Y program.”

Most recently in life, the YMCA staff taught his daughter to swim, which seemed impossible, as bath time was even a struggle. McLaughlin expressed he would be forever grateful for the experiences the YMCA has brought to him and the local community.

McLaughlin said he hoped to hit the goal of $80,000 by March. Giving can take place online or by reaching out to the YMCA. Donors who give a $1,000 or more will have a banner hung up in the gymnasium for the next calendar year.

