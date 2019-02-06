WAXAHACHIE

Todd Westbrook said people come to Chicken Express for the tea, but they stay for the food. Now, they’ll be able to do so at two different locations in Waxahachie.

Westbrook has been a district manager for the Chicken Express franchise for three years but will have been with the company for 16 years this March.

“I started off as a regular employee and just made my way up,” he chuckled. “The benefits are great here. Fortunately, I haven’t gained a lot of weight.”

Westbrook’s district oversees 10 different Chicken Express franchises, including his own locations in Lancaster, Red Oak, Midlothian and Waxahachie.

Up until now, Waxahachie has had only one Chicken Express location to call home. The first Waxahachie Chicken Express location opened in 1996 and is located at 795 South Highway 77.

But on Monday, Jan. 21, Chicken Express opened second location at 2831 North Highway 77.

The newest Chicken Express currently employs 40 individuals, with a potential to hire more depending on how the business performs. Westbrook remarked that Chicken Express opened a second location to get more business beyond what they were already getting at their southbound location.

“We weren’t getting possible business from 287 this way,” he explained. “We’re seeing the way the area is growing and populating. So we took the opportunity and jumped on it.”

He also remarked at how some smaller cities have multiple Chicken Express locations in them, mentioning Cleburne as one of the cities that has two locations in it.

“Waxahachie’s a little bit bigger than Cleburne,” Westbrook stated. “If Cleburne can do it, Waxahachie can do it.”

Having lived in Waxahachie since 1993, Westbrook stated that he'd seen commensurate growth in the city ever since he was a kid. Since 1996, Waxahachie has seen one Whataburger grow to three, while Sonic Drive-In has similarly seen its one location also grow to three.

Westbrook said seeing that growth excites him for the potential for business with Chicken Express.

“Within the 10-15-20 years I’ve lived here in that time, Waxahachie has exploded,” he stated. “It’s big. It’s growing, and it’s continually growing.”

“We really busted our butt the week before to get it ready for Monday,” Westbrook continued. “To us, for being a soft opening with no advertising, we’ve had a good week.”

Westbrook said he’s excited about Chicken Express’ expansion and looks forward to seeing what Waxahachie has in store for them.

“We’re all about the community,” he expressed. “This is our second family. We do what needs to be done, and we have great love for the people.”

To read Chicken Express’ menu, go online at chickene.com. To learn more about Chicken Express’ newest location, call them at 214-463-5767.