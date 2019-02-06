A legendary 28-year coaching career came to an end Tuesday night.

Shortly after the Waxahachie Lady Indians ended the season with a victory, Lesli Priebe announced that she would call it a career.

She walks away as the most decorated girls' basketball coach in the history of the Waxahachie program.

When asked if she ever thought her career would include 523 wins, two state championship appearances, one 4A state title, over a dozen playoff berths and span the better part of three decades, Priebe quickly replied, "No. Never."

"I dreamed about it, I'll tell ya that," she added.

Priebe ultimately made the decision to put away her clipboard in June, which was not long after her mother moved in due to health complications related to a stroke suffered about two years ago. "That just kind of, you know, when she moved in with me that was kind of when I made the decision," Priebe explained. She did not announce that decision, however, until Tuesday night.

Oddly enough, she made the public announcement via Twitter, a social media platform launched in 2006 and just a couple of months before her Lady Indians thrillingly won a 4A state championship. That year was also 12 years after she first took her seat at the head of the Lady Indians bench.

With that in mind, it’s easy to say that a lot has changed over Priebe's 24 years in Waxahachie. Yet one thing is also certain: Her passions for the game and the kids have never wavered.

"It's tough and I am going to miss the kids so much," she added. "I have been so blessed to coach so many quality players, and people not just players. Words can't really describe the support. It is truly heartwarming. We have the best fans in the state of Texas, hands down."

Priebe’s high school coaching career spans 28 years. She spent all but one of those was as a head coach and 24 of those 28 years in Waxahachie. She also had head coaching stints at North Garland (two years) and Italy.

The Lady Indians finished the final season with a 20-13 record in their first year in Class 6A, even going out with a win Tuesday night in their season finale on the road against Grand Prairie.

She informed the Lady Indians of her decision to retire just after they defeated the Lady Warriors, 73-47.

Mya Williams and Rayna Ross both scored 21 points in the win, with Williams just missing a triple-double. The sophomore guard finished with a team-high nine rebounds and nine assists.

"I thought we were in the 'District of Doom' last year, but this year, oh my goodness that was tough," Priebe said. "Every single night it was a battle."

This season also helped Priebe to coach — and win — in four different classifications. She coached at the 2A level with Italy and then 4A, 5A and 6A with Waxahachie. North Garland was also class 5A, but it was the old 5A before there was a 6A, so that could even be considered a fifth classification. Of course, Waxahachie was in both the “old” and “new” 4A following the addition of Class 6A, so maybe we should run her classification number up to six?

Those are semantics. Let’s get back to the topic at hand.

Priebe recalled making the decision to make Waxahachie her home in 1998, which was her third season leading the Lady Indians. It was then that she first noticed the young talent on the court that eventually led to the Lady Indians first-ever state championship appearance in 2000.

A couple years later, Priebe recalled seeing the core of what would become the 2006 4A state championship team — while they were in junior high.

Those two teams proved to be the true golden era under Priebe's direction. The elder Lady Indians fell to Canyon, 74-54, in 2000 4A state championship. Their younger counterparts then returned six years later to defeat Kerrville Tivy, 52-48, in the 2006 4A state title game.

"It would have been interesting to see those teams play, I'll tell you that," Priebe said when asked which team would win in a hometown playoff game.

Priebe eventually picked up her 500th career coaching victory with a 63-56 road win against Midlothian on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2017.

As for her hopes for the future head coach of the Lady Indians, Priebe said she simply desires for whomever it may be to "maintain the level of winning that we have been able to maintain over the last 22 years,"

"These 24 years have been great because before I got here, they were terrible. Horrible," Priebe added. "They averaged like four or five wins a year since the program was in existence. People, like some of my coaching friends, asked why I would want to go to Waxahachie and it was because it was a one-high school town. I was at North Garland, and now there are six 6A high schools in Garland, so the talent is so spread out.

"[…] I knew that [Waxahachie] was amazing in boys' basketball and in football, just from my time in sports all of my life. So I thought, 'Well, they have to have some sisters or some sort of bloodline in there," she added with a laugh. "And boy did they."

Priebe then passed praise to former-WISD Athletic Director Jerry McLemore for entrusting in her to lead the program ahead of the 1994-95 season.

McLemore is credited with helping establish the Lady Indians athletic programs during his time as the athletic director and following President Richard Nixon singing the U.S. Educational Amendment of 1972, commonly referred to as Title IX.

“Leslie Priebe is one of best hires we have ever made here," McLemore told the Daily Light ahead of his WISD Athletics Hall of Fame induction in 2016. "I have always said that those coaches like Jason [Venable], Sandy [Faussett] and Leslie, you can take them and stick them in football and they will be as good a football coach as you have. If someone can coach, motivate and discipline kids that you can win in any sport.“

Current Waxahachie ISD Athletic Director Greg Reed stated Priebe's retirement is a "tough one to overcome."

"She has had an outstanding career as both an exceptional classroom teacher and coach at Waxahachie High School," Reed said. "To boast a 24-year career at one school is something to be admired by players, fans and coaches. Texas high school basketball, along with Waxahachie ISD, is losing a legend."

Priebe said that she'd be amiss to say that she won't miss preparing for game day, yes that includes the hours on end of film and holiday practices. She also agreed that her proudest moments have come after watching a former player accomplish lifelong post-basketball goals.

And Priebe didn't want to ride off into retirement without a few words of "thanks."

"Thank you to everybody that I worked with and that I worked for. All of the administrators' and teachers' support. I also want to thank the Waxahachie Daily Light and KBEC, Ken [Roberts] and Jim [Phillips]," Priebe added. "[...] I couldn't have envisioned a career any more satisfying than what I've had here."

____

Travis M. Smith, @Travis5mith

(469) 517-1470