Jail records reflect that 137 individuals were arrested between Jan. 28-Feb. 3 by Ellis County law enforcement agencies. All 137 individuals — arrested on or after Jan. 28 — are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law and include:

Wayne McCollum Detention Center

Jan. 28

• Cedrick Williams, 36, was arrested for indecent exposure with a child.

• Brandon Dabney, 30, was arrested for a parole violation.

• Margaret McCord, 25, was arrested for a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

• DeMario Barnes, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

• Trevor Larue, 26, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and driving without a license with a previous conviction.

• Juan Rosado, 31, was arrested on a bench warrant for assault and theft of property.

• Nathaniel Crathin, 26, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Jacob Murray, 20, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

• Miguel Gracia, 22, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Billy Major, 25, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Mark Esparza, 34, was arrested for seven class C violations for no driver’s license, open container, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, assault by contact on a family member, driving on the wrong way of a one-way street and an unrestrained child under eight years old.

• Eugene Armstrong, 64, was arrested for illegal dumping.

• Donald Wilborn, 51, was arrested for five class C violations for failure to appear, display of expired registration, driving with an invalid license and possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

Jan. 29

• James Anderson, 51, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.

• Jessica Chaney, 33, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

• Ricky Rodriguez, 52, was arrested on a commitment order for indecency with a child.

• Jacob Murray, 20, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury and theft of property less than $100.

• Haley Janek, 17, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

• Natalie Sisemore, 50, was arrested for a probation violation, driving with an invalid license, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a promise to appear.

• Celena Woodard, 38, was arrested on a bench warrant for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

• Mark Esparza, 34, was arrested for no driver’s license, open container, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, assault by contact of a family member, driving with an invalid license and an unrestrained child under eight years old.

• Donald Wilborn, 51, was arrested for failure to appear, display of expired registration, driving with an invalid license, failure to appear, and possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

• Michael Bellard, 48, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

• Carlos Fermin, 31, was arrested for a parole violation for possession of greater than five pounds of marijuana.

• Jerome Hargers, 40, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction, failure to appear and an expired driver’s license.

• Kadesia Johnson, 23, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, driving while intoxicated, speeding, violation of a promise to appear, no driver’s license and no vehicle insurance.

• Bridget Johnson, 41, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

• Rogelio Paniagua, 50, was arrested on a bench warrant for evading arrest.

• Florencio Ruan, 42, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sexual assault on a child.

• Kevin Board, 31, was arrested on a commitment order.

• Paul Arriaga, 28, was arrested on a commitment order.

• Brady Holden, 53, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.

• Roy Byrd, 53, was arrested on a bench warrant for an accident involving serious bodily injury.

• Marcus Surles, 48, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

• Lawanda Blanton, 33, was arrested for an out of county warrant for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and a prohibited item or substance in a correctional facility.

• Raychel Ortiz, 33, was arrested for a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

Jan. 30

• Dyonta Rose, 32, was arrested for assault on a family member.

• Lisa Osullivan, 32, was arrested for fraud use/possession of identifying information.

• James Square, 46, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.

• Albert Reynolds, 35, was arrested for criminal trespass.

• Gerardo Mendoza, 20, was arrested for tampering / fabricating physical evidence.

• Jaime Cervantes, 20, was arrested on a commitment order.

• Trenton Brown, 20, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

• Mary Easley, 49, was arrested on a bench warrant for assault causing bodily injury.

• Tracy Steed, 40, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.

• Kaci Lane, 20, was arrested for criminal mischief greater than $2,500 but fewer than $30,000.

• Valeri Villarreal, 31, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, no driver’s license, violation of a promise to appear, driving with an invalid license, display of expired license plates and speeding 53 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.

• Ashley Klassen, 27, was arrested for theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction, a class C violation for possession of narcotic paraphernalia, prohibited item or substance in a correctional facility and possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 2 controlled substance.

• Timothy Sullivan, 32, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.

• Onsbey Stephenson, 62, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated.

Jan. 31

• Charles Beldin, 58, was arrested on a commitment order for theft.

• Jacob Martinez, 26, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated, driving 10 percent above the speed limit, no driver’s license and an unrestrained child under eight years old.

• Suzanne Weeks, 34, was arrested for a probation violation.

• Catrina Davis, 34, was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no operator’s license, theft of property greater than $750 but fewer than $2,500 and criminal trespass.

• Lacorya Haddock, 32, was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity.

• Elvada Davis, 37, was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity, driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction and a parole violation.

• Richard Donaldson, 50, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

• Atul Kyada, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

• Dedrick Woods, 21, was arrested for a fictitious license plate and driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

• Timaudrius Quinn, 25, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Joseph Holloway, 26, was arrested for two counts of possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, speeding and failure to appear.

• Rachel Daddesio, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

• Michael Byrd, 53, was arrested for failure to identify.

• Larry McCollom, 58, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.

• Willie Tempton, 35, was arrested for speeding and no driver’s license.

• Shatavia Cockran, 27, was arrested for speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving with an invalid license.

• John Faulkner, 31, was arrested for criminal trespass.

• Adrian Miller, 17, was arrested on a commitment order for the assault on a family member.

• Tamara Calderon, 49, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.

• Nestor Calderon, 70, was arrested for hindering apprehension.

• Jesse Cerda, 63, was arrested on a parole violation for possession of a controlled substance.

Feb. 1

• Wade Rupe, 25, was arrested for driving with an invalid license, defective tires and offensive or provocative physical contact.

• Michael Waddle, 44, was arrested for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

• Bobby Kirby, 48, was arrested for an out-of-county warrant for speeding and expired license plates.

• Samir Pereira, 20, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance.

• Glenn Forehand, 61, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – third infraction.

• DeQuav Washington, 19, was arrested for resisting arrest, search or transportation and two class C violations for no driver’s license and running a stop sign.

• Kelly Reynolds, 47, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

• Korey Andres, 27, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury, prostitution, display of expired license plates, failure to maintain financial responsibility and public intoxication.

• Christopher Sauceda, 30, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

• Jon Michael, 54, was arrested for theft of property.

• Mary Roebuck, 35, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.

• Jojo Gonzalez, 47, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

• Kalvin Ross, 53, was arrested for an out of county warrant for aggravated assault.

• Jose Villegas, 25, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and ICE detainer.

• James Lilley, 36, was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of greater than 200 grams but fewer than 400 grams of a Grade 4 controlled substance.

• Tyler Davis, 23, was arrested on a commitment order for duty on a striking fixture.

• Joevonte Woodson, 22, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Mercedees Sampson, 25, was arrested on a probation violation for forgery.

• Trisha Briggs, 47, was arrested for a probation violation for driving while intoxicated.

• Jatavius Donalson, 20, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Corey Tealer, 49, was arrested for theft of property, failure to appear, no driver’s license and speeding.

• Jeffrey Ward, 35, was arrested for injury on a child, elderly or disabled person.

• Perry Warren, 32, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving with an invalid license.

• John Chaney, 32, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

• Thomas Marek, 23, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Marvin Ruiz, 34, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.

• Omar Gray, 33, was arrested on a probation violation for sexual assault.

• Christian Sedivy, 40, was arrested for possession and manual delivery of greater than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

• Roberto Hernandez, 54, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated – third infraction.

Feb. 2

• Cassondra Paige, 25, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury, no driver’s license, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and public intoxication.

• Dalvin Bradley, 19, was arrested for failure to identify fugitive intent, evading arrest or detention, failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding and displaying expired license plates.

• Rosalin Singleton, 54, was arrested for a probation revocation for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Rudolfo Flores, 45, was arrested for burglary of a building and a parole violation.

• Willie Mackey, 26, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, failure to identify, no driver’s license and speeding.

• Lane Miller, 23, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .15.

• Justin Baker, 19, was arrested on a commitment order for aggravated sexual assault.

• Alisha Camargo, 28, was arrested for aggravated assault on a family member, abandoning or endangering a child, no driver’s license, no vehicle insurance and failure to appear.

• Jennifer Hernandez, 26, was arrested for burglary of a vehicle, failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Camrion Johnson, 18, was arrested on a commitment order for an accident involving serious bodily injury.

• Gabriella Powell, 39, was arrested for a class C violation for public intoxication.

• Jacob Smalling, 21, was arrested for assault on a family member.

• Raymond Parker, 30, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

• Anthony Carrillo, 43, was arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

• Jack Hamilton, 31, was arrested for a probation violation for aggravated assault.

• Luis Rios, 19, was arrested for driving under the influence.

• Chad Cowns, 32, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance, driving with an invalid license, theft fewer than $100 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 3

• Austin Curiel, 24, was arrested on a commitment order for theft of property greater than $50.

• Nea Williams, 29, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, driving with an invalid license and failure to appear.

• Robert Connolly, 33, was arrested for a parole violation.

• Gregory Brightmon, 21, was arrested for drug paraphernalia, speeding and violation of a promise to appear.

• Brian Goodman, 28, was arrested on a warrant for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Samuel Patterson, 23, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Shawn Bentley, 42, was arrested for resisting arrest, search or transportation and public intoxication.

• Ronald Moore, 48, was arrested for public intoxication and assault on a public servant.

• Dezmond Choice, 19, was arrested for robbery.

• Taw McClure, 38, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

• Chad Paulson, 47, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.

• Juan Garcia, 26, was arrested for public intoxication.

• Marquist Cox, 30, was arrested for no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

• Gregory Brightmon, 50, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Deontrey Shannon, 34, was arrested for criminal nonsupport.

• George McGowan, 58, was arrested for two counts of theft of property less than $2,500.

• Dajae Johnson, 23, was arrested for disorderly conduct, failure to appear, no driver’s license, unrestrained child under eight years old, speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and theft under $100.

• Oshae Turner, 22, was arrested for failure to identify fugitive intent and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ceasar Amaya, 20, was arrested for injury on a child, elderly or disabled person.

• Hector Herrera, 38, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.