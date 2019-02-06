This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Daily Light. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law. The Daily Light publishes all information provided by participating law enforcement agencies.
Jail records reflect that 137 individuals were arrested between Jan. 28-Feb. 3 by Ellis County law enforcement agencies. All 137 individuals — arrested on or after Jan. 28 — are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law and include:
Wayne McCollum Detention Center
Jan. 28
• Cedrick Williams, 36, was arrested for indecent exposure with a child.
• Brandon Dabney, 30, was arrested for a parole violation.
• Margaret McCord, 25, was arrested for a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
• DeMario Barnes, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• Trevor Larue, 26, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and driving without a license with a previous conviction.
• Juan Rosado, 31, was arrested on a bench warrant for assault and theft of property.
• Nathaniel Crathin, 26, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Jacob Murray, 20, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.
• Miguel Gracia, 22, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Billy Major, 25, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Mark Esparza, 34, was arrested for seven class C violations for no driver’s license, open container, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, assault by contact on a family member, driving on the wrong way of a one-way street and an unrestrained child under eight years old.
• Eugene Armstrong, 64, was arrested for illegal dumping.
• Donald Wilborn, 51, was arrested for five class C violations for failure to appear, display of expired registration, driving with an invalid license and possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.
Jan. 29
• James Anderson, 51, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.
• Jessica Chaney, 33, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.
• Ricky Rodriguez, 52, was arrested on a commitment order for indecency with a child.
• Jacob Murray, 20, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury and theft of property less than $100.
• Haley Janek, 17, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Natalie Sisemore, 50, was arrested for a probation violation, driving with an invalid license, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a promise to appear.
• Celena Woodard, 38, was arrested on a bench warrant for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.
• Mark Esparza, 34, was arrested for no driver’s license, open container, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, assault by contact of a family member, driving with an invalid license and an unrestrained child under eight years old.
• Donald Wilborn, 51, was arrested for failure to appear, display of expired registration, driving with an invalid license, failure to appear, and possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.
• Michael Bellard, 48, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.
• Carlos Fermin, 31, was arrested for a parole violation for possession of greater than five pounds of marijuana.
• Jerome Hargers, 40, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction, failure to appear and an expired driver’s license.
• Kadesia Johnson, 23, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, driving while intoxicated, speeding, violation of a promise to appear, no driver’s license and no vehicle insurance.
• Bridget Johnson, 41, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.
• Rogelio Paniagua, 50, was arrested on a bench warrant for evading arrest.
• Florencio Ruan, 42, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sexual assault on a child.
• Kevin Board, 31, was arrested on a commitment order.
• Paul Arriaga, 28, was arrested on a commitment order.
• Brady Holden, 53, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.
• Roy Byrd, 53, was arrested on a bench warrant for an accident involving serious bodily injury.
• Marcus Surles, 48, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.
• Lawanda Blanton, 33, was arrested for an out of county warrant for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and a prohibited item or substance in a correctional facility.
• Raychel Ortiz, 33, was arrested for a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 30
• Dyonta Rose, 32, was arrested for assault on a family member.
• Lisa Osullivan, 32, was arrested for fraud use/possession of identifying information.
• James Square, 46, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.
• Albert Reynolds, 35, was arrested for criminal trespass.
• Gerardo Mendoza, 20, was arrested for tampering / fabricating physical evidence.
• Jaime Cervantes, 20, was arrested on a commitment order.
• Trenton Brown, 20, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• Mary Easley, 49, was arrested on a bench warrant for assault causing bodily injury.
• Tracy Steed, 40, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.
• Kaci Lane, 20, was arrested for criminal mischief greater than $2,500 but fewer than $30,000.
• Valeri Villarreal, 31, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, no driver’s license, violation of a promise to appear, driving with an invalid license, display of expired license plates and speeding 53 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.
• Ashley Klassen, 27, was arrested for theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction, a class C violation for possession of narcotic paraphernalia, prohibited item or substance in a correctional facility and possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 2 controlled substance.
• Timothy Sullivan, 32, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.
• Onsbey Stephenson, 62, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated.
Jan. 31
• Charles Beldin, 58, was arrested on a commitment order for theft.
• Jacob Martinez, 26, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated, driving 10 percent above the speed limit, no driver’s license and an unrestrained child under eight years old.
• Suzanne Weeks, 34, was arrested for a probation violation.
• Catrina Davis, 34, was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no operator’s license, theft of property greater than $750 but fewer than $2,500 and criminal trespass.
• Lacorya Haddock, 32, was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity.
• Elvada Davis, 37, was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity, driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction and a parole violation.
• Richard Donaldson, 50, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.
• Atul Kyada, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• Dedrick Woods, 21, was arrested for a fictitious license plate and driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.
• Timaudrius Quinn, 25, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Joseph Holloway, 26, was arrested for two counts of possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, speeding and failure to appear.
• Rachel Daddesio, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• Michael Byrd, 53, was arrested for failure to identify.
• Larry McCollom, 58, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.
• Willie Tempton, 35, was arrested for speeding and no driver’s license.
• Shatavia Cockran, 27, was arrested for speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving with an invalid license.
• John Faulkner, 31, was arrested for criminal trespass.
• Adrian Miller, 17, was arrested on a commitment order for the assault on a family member.
• Tamara Calderon, 49, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.
• Nestor Calderon, 70, was arrested for hindering apprehension.
• Jesse Cerda, 63, was arrested on a parole violation for possession of a controlled substance.
Feb. 1
• Wade Rupe, 25, was arrested for driving with an invalid license, defective tires and offensive or provocative physical contact.
• Michael Waddle, 44, was arrested for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
• Bobby Kirby, 48, was arrested for an out-of-county warrant for speeding and expired license plates.
• Samir Pereira, 20, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance.
• Glenn Forehand, 61, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – third infraction.
• DeQuav Washington, 19, was arrested for resisting arrest, search or transportation and two class C violations for no driver’s license and running a stop sign.
• Kelly Reynolds, 47, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• Korey Andres, 27, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury, prostitution, display of expired license plates, failure to maintain financial responsibility and public intoxication.
• Christopher Sauceda, 30, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.
• Jon Michael, 54, was arrested for theft of property.
• Mary Roebuck, 35, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.
• Jojo Gonzalez, 47, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
• Kalvin Ross, 53, was arrested for an out of county warrant for aggravated assault.
• Jose Villegas, 25, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and ICE detainer.
• James Lilley, 36, was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of greater than 200 grams but fewer than 400 grams of a Grade 4 controlled substance.
• Tyler Davis, 23, was arrested on a commitment order for duty on a striking fixture.
• Joevonte Woodson, 22, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Mercedees Sampson, 25, was arrested on a probation violation for forgery.
• Trisha Briggs, 47, was arrested for a probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
• Jatavius Donalson, 20, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Corey Tealer, 49, was arrested for theft of property, failure to appear, no driver’s license and speeding.
• Jeffrey Ward, 35, was arrested for injury on a child, elderly or disabled person.
• Perry Warren, 32, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving with an invalid license.
• John Chaney, 32, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.
• Thomas Marek, 23, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Marvin Ruiz, 34, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.
• Omar Gray, 33, was arrested on a probation violation for sexual assault.
• Christian Sedivy, 40, was arrested for possession and manual delivery of greater than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.
• Roberto Hernandez, 54, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated – third infraction.
Feb. 2
• Cassondra Paige, 25, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury, no driver’s license, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and public intoxication.
• Dalvin Bradley, 19, was arrested for failure to identify fugitive intent, evading arrest or detention, failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding and displaying expired license plates.
• Rosalin Singleton, 54, was arrested for a probation revocation for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Rudolfo Flores, 45, was arrested for burglary of a building and a parole violation.
• Willie Mackey, 26, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, failure to identify, no driver’s license and speeding.
• Lane Miller, 23, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .15.
• Justin Baker, 19, was arrested on a commitment order for aggravated sexual assault.
• Alisha Camargo, 28, was arrested for aggravated assault on a family member, abandoning or endangering a child, no driver’s license, no vehicle insurance and failure to appear.
• Jennifer Hernandez, 26, was arrested for burglary of a vehicle, failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Camrion Johnson, 18, was arrested on a commitment order for an accident involving serious bodily injury.
• Gabriella Powell, 39, was arrested for a class C violation for public intoxication.
• Jacob Smalling, 21, was arrested for assault on a family member.
• Raymond Parker, 30, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• Anthony Carrillo, 43, was arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
• Jack Hamilton, 31, was arrested for a probation violation for aggravated assault.
• Luis Rios, 19, was arrested for driving under the influence.
• Chad Cowns, 32, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance, driving with an invalid license, theft fewer than $100 and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 3
• Austin Curiel, 24, was arrested on a commitment order for theft of property greater than $50.
• Nea Williams, 29, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, driving with an invalid license and failure to appear.
• Robert Connolly, 33, was arrested for a parole violation.
• Gregory Brightmon, 21, was arrested for drug paraphernalia, speeding and violation of a promise to appear.
• Brian Goodman, 28, was arrested on a warrant for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Samuel Patterson, 23, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Shawn Bentley, 42, was arrested for resisting arrest, search or transportation and public intoxication.
• Ronald Moore, 48, was arrested for public intoxication and assault on a public servant.
• Dezmond Choice, 19, was arrested for robbery.
• Taw McClure, 38, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.
• Chad Paulson, 47, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.
• Juan Garcia, 26, was arrested for public intoxication.
• Marquist Cox, 30, was arrested for no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
• Gregory Brightmon, 50, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Deontrey Shannon, 34, was arrested for criminal nonsupport.
• George McGowan, 58, was arrested for two counts of theft of property less than $2,500.
• Dajae Johnson, 23, was arrested for disorderly conduct, failure to appear, no driver’s license, unrestrained child under eight years old, speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and theft under $100.
• Oshae Turner, 22, was arrested for failure to identify fugitive intent and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ceasar Amaya, 20, was arrested for injury on a child, elderly or disabled person.
• Hector Herrera, 38, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.