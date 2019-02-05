The host of the television show, "The Daytripper," is in search of his next big Texas adventure. With a little help from his viewers, he has set up the ultimate contest, which gives Waxahachie the opportunity to be featured in the season finale.

A viewer’s choice poll is floating around on social media to discover which Texas city will be highlighted on the finale of season 10 and Waxahachie has already moved onto round two of voting.

A bracket was created by staff and is divided by different regions of Texas to narrow down the 16 towns in a head-to-head competition.

The first bracket was launched on Feb. 1 and voting took place until Feb. 3. Waxahachie beat out Paris, Texas and is now up against Witchita Falls, which won over Dallas.

Viewers have until Wednesday to vote for Waxahachie in the north region to make it to the final round: The Champions.

"The Daytripper" is a television show featured on local Texas PBS stations that highlights well-known landmarks to completely obscure dives and hideaways in Texas. The show celebrates all things Texas such as food, travel and the people of the towns.

To vote Waxahachie to be featured on the season finale of "The Daytripper," vote on its website, https://thedaytripper.com/round-2-vote-in-the-elite-8.

Round three for voting will open on Feb. 7.