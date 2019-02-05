RED OAK

Red Oak Police are searching for an endangered person that went missing over the weekend.

Estean Freeman Jr., 51, was reported missing by his family on Monday, Feb. 4. According to a press release, Freeman Jr. was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 2 leaving his residence in Red Oak wearing a black jacket, red shirt and dark-colored sweatpants. He was driving a black Nissan Sentra, license plates LLP-4505.

According to the release, Freeman has a physical condition that requires consistent medication. His family members have tried reaching him by cell phone after he went missing, but they still have not heard from him as of publishing.

If you have any information regarding Freeman Jr.’s whereabouts, call 469-218-7710 or email gdollar@redoaktx.org.