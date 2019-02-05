After more than 500 wins and a 4A state championship over 27 years, longtime Waxahachie head girls' basketball coach Lesli Priebe called it a career Tuesday.

Priebe informed the Lady Indians of her decision just after they defeated Grand Prairie on the road, 73-47. It was the final game for Waxahachie in its first year in Class 6A.

Mya Williams and Rayna Ross both scored 21 points in the win, with Williams just missing a triple-double. The sophomore guard finished with a team-high nine rebounds and nine assists.

For Priebe, the decision marked the end of a 24-year career as the head girls' basketball coach in Waxahachie. She also served as a head coach for two years at North Garland and one year in Italy before donning the green and white.

Priebe picked up her 500th career coaching victory with a 63-56 road win against Midlothian on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2017.

She also took the Lady Indians to a pair of state championships in the early 2000s.

Priebe and the Lady Indians first fell to Canyon, 74-54, in 2000 4A state championship. They then returned six years later to defeat Kerrville Tivy, 52-48, in the 2006 4A state title game.

_____

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.