WAXAHACHIE

The Waxahachie City Council and Planning and Zoning commission considered amendments to the city’s thoroughfare plan during a joint workshop Monday at the City Hall chambers.

City manager Michael Scott opened up remarks by saying their last thoroughfare update was in 2007, and the city didn’t revisit their plan until 2016. With several plats and projects already under development, Scott stressed that it was important to reevaluate the city’s thoroughfare plan and make sure it’s meeting the population needs for the residents.

“It’s kind of like our Bible,” Scott remarked. “As we approve plats, we are always mindful of our thoroughfare plan. Keeping that document up-to-date is critical for our developments.”

The thoroughfare update focuses mainly on the four corridors surrounding Interstate 35 East and U.S. 287. According to the proposal, updates include straightening out Farm-to-Market FM664 from a curved to a straight road and smoothing out and aligning the curves on the proposed Butcher Road renovations alongside the Northwest corridor.

City engineer James Gaertner stated most of these revisions are based around preliminary plats that have already been approved, including Shepherd’s Place, Ridge Crossing and the Mark at 287.

“A lot of it is more of cleanup based on plats and preliminary plats that have been approved,” Gaertner remarked. “That’s what the major thoroughfare is for. It’s to look at what size roads you have to alleviate congestion and promote movement.”

Gaertner said the city’s thoroughfare planning would continue throughout the year as his department would continue to elicit feedback from council and planning and zoning members.

“It’s not an easy process,” Scott stated. “But all this traffic has got to go somewhere.”

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Two speakers further addressed the council during their public comments portion of the meeting Monday evening. The first speaker was attorney Dan Gus, who gained viral attention last month when he pointed out a notice for removal of a religious billboard located off of Interstate 35 that reads “Did You Think To Pray?”

Gus began by stating that neither he nor his client, who owns the billboard in question, do not believe the council has exhibited hostility towards religion. He did, however, point out a city ordinance number 1863 that passed in 1996 that restricted “off-premise” signage was unconstitutional and needed to be revised.

“Free speech matters,” Gus stated. “It doesn’t matter where you are on the ideological spectrum. You are good people who are trying to enforce a bad law.”

The city stated in a previous article that the reason for the billboard’s notice for removal wasn’t because of its message, but because it was out of compliance. A city spokesperson previously iterated that the sign has not bee safety inspected and the owner has not sought out a permit for its display.

Gus disputed that assertion, stating that the initial notice his client received from the city didn’t cite anything about a failure in permitting. It did, however, mention ordinance 1863 for its “advertising copy.”

Nevertheless, Gus expressed gratitude to the council for listening to his argument, adding that he was looking forward to further dialogue with the city attorney.

The second speaker was Reverend Myron Gowens from Jeffrey Christian Church. Gowens stated that he has been in Waxahachie for about a week now, and he’s noticed some parts of the Eastside that look less appealing than other parts of the city does.

“There are some businesses that are on this side of town that are eyesores,” Gowens stated. “I drove through in other parts of this city, but I don’t see that same likeness anywhere else.”

Gowens asked the council if they would pay more attention to code enforcement towards the Eastside and help make that side look more attractive. Council member Melissa Olson asked Gowens if they could further correspond outside of the council chambers and stated that she would like to see what the city could do to help.