WAXAHACHIE

Waxahachie Police officers and firefighters hit the trails last weekend to raise over $15,000 for foster kids in need in Ellis County.

The Texas Baptist Home for Children hosted its 8th annual Hachie Hero Challenge and 5K last Saturday at Getzendaner Park. For the first time in the history of the 5K, the event matched Waxahachie Police officers against firefighters in a face-off to see who could recruit the most participants in their race.

“This was the first year we used the marketing of police versus fire,” Fire Chief Ricky Boyd stated. “It greatly increased our participation.”

The Waxahachie Police Department ultimately won the trophy with their 34 participants against the 29 brought by the fire department. Community service officer O.T. Glidewell marveled at the red, white and blue Hero Challenge Trophy, which has two police officer and firefighter bobble heads adorned on top of it.

“It was a close race,” Glidewell chuckled. “In the end, the police department had several more votes than the fire department did. They’re going to have to step it up a bit next time.”

Although police won in registration numbers, Boyd said the fire department had a higher turnout and won in other on-site competitions.

“We won more ribbons in our respective age groups,” he stated. “We have a good, healthy relationship competition-wise with the police force. We like to rib each other and stuff, but it’s all in good fun.”

The 5K had over 224 registered participants and raised over $15,000 this year, according to a news release.

Glidewell stated that regardless of their friendly rivalry with the Fire Department, they enjoyed uniting under the one common goal of helping foster children in need.

“We love doing things that not only benefit the community but anything having to do with children,” Glidewell remarked. “That’s what really matters.”

The Texas Baptist Home for Children is a foster care and adoption agency that serves over 280 children a year. According to a news release, they helped 24 children find a new home last year.

Proceeds from the 5K will go towards the agency and will benefit foster children in need throughout the community. The next race is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2020.