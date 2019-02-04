ShaQuoria Thompson continues to put her strength on display as a freshman on the track-and-field team at Albion College.

Thompson, a 2018 Waxahachie graduate, was selected as the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association field athlete of the week, the conference announced Monday.

The Feb. 4 recognition came after Thompson moved up to No. 11 on the NCAA Division III shot-put list with a toss of 44-foot-8 in a meet at Indiana Wesleyan University on Saturday.

This marked her second time to received the award, with the first coming in December for the week of Nove. 26-Dec. 2.

With the MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championship looming on Feb. 23, Thompson plans to compete in the shot put and weight throw events in a Friday meet at Aquinas College (Grand Rapids, Mich).

Thompson set the Waxahachie High School girls' discus record last year during her senior season with the Lady Indians.

Albion College is a NCAA Division III university located in Albion, Michigan.