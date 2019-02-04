A new restaurant will open its doors to Red Oak patrons this time next year.

Te'Jun: The Texas Cajun owners plan to complete the 500-seat restaurant by January 2020 just off Red Oak Road. This is the second location for the restaurant, and owner Joe Reid said he is optimistic of its success. Reid plans to break ground by June or July.

“It’s going to be a very, very neat, one of a kind place,” he added.

The restaurant serves Cajun food in a laid-back atmosphere that the whole family can enjoy, he noted.

He and his wife, Tammy, who is also an owner, have looked at preliminary blueprints for the four-acre site which sits by a pond off Interstate-35E. The plans include seating up to 350 inside and 150 outside on a patio that will overlook the water.

Reid currently owns a restaurant in Robinson and a food truck which changes locations weekly. He has been in the food truck industry for 22 years and several years ago decided to create a permanent site in Robinson.

Before going into the restaurant business, he was the part owner at a radio station, but when his grandson got sick, Reid said God told him to leave that job and start opening his restaurants.

“I want people to know this is all God,” he noted.

He said he is more confident in building this location because there aren't the same unknowns as when he opened his first restaurant.

About six months ago, Reid knew he wanted to open a new location for Te'Jun and started driving around North Texas with his wife. They stopped in Red Oak for lunch, and he had a feeling that this was the place he needed to build. Several days later, local officials reached out to him and asked if he would like to come to Red Oak and showed him several locations.

He chose the one on the water because it was what he always imagined when he built a restaurant. Next week, he officially closes on the property.

The Reids live outside of Teague, and Reid is already looking to staff his latest venture.

The location, he said, will offer everything a family will need for a night of food and fun, such as corn hole and feeding the fish in the pond below the patio.

“This is different, and I like it,” he added.

A drive-through will be available for people on the go.

“We want you to feel like a small mom and pop shop on the Louisiana bayou,” he said.

Locals are already excited about the new business coming to Red Oak.

Resident Angie Davis, 25, said she is ready for something aside from fast food chains to come to the area.

“It’s something different,” she said.

Davis lives down the road from the site and is glad to see it finally filled with something. Red Oak is growing fast, and she likes that Te'Jun is opening off the beaten path.

“You don’t have to drive for something different,” she said. “It’s right here in Red Oak.”

————

Samantha Douty, @SamanthaDouty

469-517-1451