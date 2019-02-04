WAXAHACHIE

The Waxahachie Planning and Zoning commission approved an outside storage unit with some caveats for the ABC Supply Company during its Tuesday meeting at City Hall.

ABC Supply Company is a Wisconsin-based private roofing company that is the largest vinyl siding wholesale distributor in the nation, according to Forbes Magazine. They opened a 128,000-square-foot facility at 201 Butcher Road in Waxahachie in Oct. 2018, making it the 40th ABC Supply Company branch in Texas, according to an organizational press release.

Branch manager David Wassermann stated the company wanted to store additional roofing and shingle material within a storage unit alongside the property and applied for a specific use permit with the city.

There was only one problem — staff said that the outside storage could be viewed from the surrounding thoroughfare. Senior planner Colby Collins expressed that with development already planned for the area, that road will get congested quickly.

Collins said staff recommended denial of the specific use permit.

“Whenever we make these improvements on Butcher Road, whenever Butcher Road goes under into I-35 drainage, whenever Buccees comes in on Butcher Road, it’s going to be a high-traffic area,” Collins stated. “We’re worried about that visibility of outside storage being seen alongside Interstate 35 service road.”

Wassermann drew up a solution to address these concerns for the planning and zoning commission. He proposed putting up a six-foot wooden fence to obscure the storage facility from the view of the interstate.

He also stated that product would be moved out frequently from the plant, saying that his clientele charges him interest after 60 days.

“It’s very minimal,” Wassermann said. “I hope we never have any materials outside, period.”

Vice Chairman Melissa Ballard asked Wassermann if ABC would be willing to increase the height requirements for the fence if need be. Wassermann indicated that the company would be willing to re-evaluate it, but he questioned if it would even be necessary to. He showed the commission a photo of a 12-foot truck at the plant, which was obscured from the vantage point of the interstate.

“You can’t even see that semi from I-35,” Wassermann remarked. “I understand where that concern is. It’s very valid. But where we would store the materials, that’s essentially going to block all of the stuff that we store.”

The commission made the motion to approve the outside storage for roofing shingles only, and the storage cannot go any higher than the six-foot fence. The commission unanimously approved the proposal. The permit goes before the city council for approval in February.