An early offensive explosion helped the Waxahachie Lady Indians send their seniors out in style Friday night.

Waxahachie opened the home finale with a 24-point first quarter against Mansfield and never looked back.

The Lady Indians eventually outscored the Lady Tigers 15-13 in the final quarter at Mike Turner Gymnasium to finish the 55-44 win.

Mya Williams led the Lady Indians with 13 points and seven assists, while Jordan McGee scored 12, Rayna Ross had 10 and Ja'Kyah Head added nine.

Cassidy Morgan added six points to her team-high seven rebounds and Paris Gantt chipped in five points. Gabby Medina grabbed one rebound to help seal the Waxahachie win.

The Lady Indians also honored seniors Cassidy Morgan, Gabby Medina, Jordan McGee, Alexcia McGruder and Paris Gantt on the court for the dedication to the program over the past four years.

The victory improved the Lady Indians to 6-7 in District 7-6A, though they were officially eliminated from the 6A postseason on Tuesday.

It was, however, the second consecutive district win for Lady Indians after they defeated Mansfield Lake Ridge at home Tuesday, 67-48.

Following the win, Waxahachie head girls' basketball coach Lesli Priebe said her team played a "great game together."

"We had a let down with 3:30 to go in the third when they were making a run at us but we came right back at them finished out the third, and in the fourth, we played really well. I was extremely proud of the way Jordan McGee played. She had a career night tonight for us.”

McGee finished the game against the Lady Eagles with 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Ross added a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Morgan and Williams each scored 10 points, Gauntt had seven and McGruder added two.

UP NEXT

The Lady Indians close out their season Tuesday on the road against Grand Prairie. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

____

Fred Phipps/Daily Light contributed to this report.