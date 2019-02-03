BJ Francis and CJ Noland combined for 40 points to lead the Runnin' Indians to a desperation victory in a must-win game Friday night at home against Mansfield.

And Waxahachie needed overtime to secure the 64-56 win that kept its playoff dreams alive.

Mansfield made the Runnin' Indian faithful sweat in the third quarter, outscoring Waxahachie 17-9 in the frame to take a 41-39 lead.

After all, it was just three days ago that the Runnin' Indians entered the second half with a 37-35 lead only to surrender a 19-0 run to visiting Mansfield Lake Ridge in an eventual 72-69 loss.

Waxahachie made the game interesting in the fourth quarter by outscoring Mansfield 23-14 and had a couple of chances to tie the contest with under one minute to play.

Noland led Waxahachie with 26 points and CJ McGruder added 16 in that loss.

The defeat led Waxahachie head boys' basketball coach Greg Gober to tell the Daily Light that “We have had a long line of these tough losses. We need to find a way to get a tough win. We need a tough win.”

Gober got that tough win Friday inside Mike Turner Gymnasium, which was crucial for the Runnin' Indians. As the coach explained on Tuesday, “every game now is do-or-die. That game was pretty close to it. But these next four for sure are. We just have to find a way.”

That way came by way of Waxahachie outscoring Mansfield 11-9 in the fourth quarter and then 14-9 in overtime Friday.

Noland and Francis both led the way for the Runnin' Indians with 20 points on a combined 12-of-24 shooting (50 percent). Noland combined his 20 points with 11 rebounds for the biggest double-double of the season thus far for Waxahachie.

JT Warren added 10 points to the win, while Da'maraie Watkins scored nine and KB Jackson had five.

The Runnin' Indians outrebounded the Tigers 31-18 and committed just 11 turnovers.

THE STANDINGS

Despite the win, Waxahachie remains on the outside of the District 7-6A playoff picture with three games to play.

Twelfth-ranked DeSoto remains on top of the 7-6A standings with an 11-0 mark with Mansfield Lake Ridge sitting in the second spot with a 7-4 record.

Mansfield Summit and South Grand Prairie currently hold onto the final two playoff spots with 6-5 records.

Waxahachie sits in fifth place at 5-6. The Runnin' Indians still hold the keys to their own playoff destiny, as they close the season with road games against Grand Prairie (Tuesday) and South Grand Prairie (Tuesday, Feb. 12) and a home game Friday against Mansfield Summit. All three games tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

If the Runnin' Indians win out, they're in the 6A playoffs.

Manfield (4-7 in 7-6A) dropped to sixth with Friday's loss and is not yet mathematically eliminated from the postseason. Grand Prairie (3-8) and Cedar Hill (2-9) have both been eliminated from playoff contention.

Fred Phipps/Daily Light contributed to this report.