Just as I wrote last week about it’s time to divide perennials to get more plants and to rejuvenate the clump, plants are setting seeds with the coming of winter so it’s also time to collect seeds.

Why collect your own seeds? Why buy new seed if you have your own crop at home? I have a number of plants that I know I will want or need in my gardens next year, and I know I can propagate them by seed from my gardens. So why spend money next year to buy these?

There are always new things I want to try as well as trying things again where I previously failed. Thus, the money I save can be used for expanding my horizons or at least getting an extra latte.

With your own seed, you have the chance for variability in your plants. This may be a positive, or it might be viewed as a negative. Variability means that a plant might grow having one or more different traits than its parent. Size, color, flower form, or other characteristics may be different. Some plants commonly grown today came from such a beginning. A "sport" resulted from variability and was found to be worthy of propagating and introducing to the public.

Plants that are grown from "open pollinated" seeds commonly retain the characteristics of the parents. These are plants pollinated by nature via insects, the wind, or by other means rather than being pollinated by humans to create a new variety. Changed characteristics result in a hybrid. Seeds from hybrid plants rarely produce plants identical to the parent; hence, collecting and planting these will result in disappointment if you are looking for the same plant as the parent. On the other hand, some folks plant these for fun simply to see what will result.

Another reason some people collect seeds of plants is to ensure that those plants remain available for growing. Many plants have disappeared over the years because they fell from favor and were not grown and propagated. Additionally, as seed companies became more sophisticated and bred plants for specific traits, the result sometimes was the demise of an original plant.

Often known as heirloom plants, many old plants that have been replaced with new hybrids or varieties have been regaining favor. Many gardeners want to assist in saving them. The loss of diversity in the plant world is a well-founded concern for the well-being of the planet.

Collected seeds should be thoroughly dried. Even those that appear to be dry when you collect them should be allowed to dry more before storage. I spread them on newspaper for several weeks in a dry location. After drying, store in glass jars, envelopes, or other appropriate containers in a cool, dry place. I use our old refrigerator that is in the garage. Clearly mark the containers with the variety and date saved. Exchange seeds with neighbors and friends for fun and more variety in everyone’s gardens.