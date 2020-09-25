I’m spoiled and I know it. What I mean is the Blonde irons the clothes that I wear every day, but every day I have to answer a question. That question is: "What are you going to wear?"

I’m old, I’m tired and I care so much I’ve become cynical - so going to the closet and picking out a shirt and a pair of pants has become like the moonshot - ugh!

I was reading (I’m a pastor it’s what I do) in Colossians 3:12 the other day about how we are to "clothe" ourselves with, "compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness and patience" then we are told to "make allowance for each other’s faults and forgive others. Above all, clothe yourselves with love, which binds us all together in perfect harmony."

We not only get dressed every day physically but we get dressed spiritually as well, don’t we? We pick out which Vineyard Vines checked shirt we are going to wear and what pair of Vineyard Vines khakis, but we also CHOOSE if we are going to love others, be forgiving to others, be humble and be at peace with our fellow church members, our coworkers, our family and our neighbors.

There’s a book entitled, "Help! I Work With People." I plan on reading the book, and I totally get the title. Relationships are messy and people drive us nuts, but guess what? I’m a people too. Could I ask a favor? When I fail you (and I’m human so I will), would you cut me some slack (in my business we call this grace) and be tenderhearted towards me, be kind to me, take into consideration that you fail people too, be patient with me, would you forgive me the way Jesus does and as you practice these precepts would you cover them all with love? A love like that of Christ, a sacrificial, unconditional kind of love?

In Hebrews 12:4 we are told, "In your struggle against sin, you have not yet resisted to the point of shedding your blood." When our kids were little and they would run to me crying saying they were hurt, I would check them out, and if there was no blood and no bones sticking out, I would tell them it was okay and tell them that they could stop crying and to go back to whatever it was they were doing. We need to hear God telling us that, "It’s going to be okay, they have not hung you on a cross yet, there’s no blood and no broken bones. Go back to being a Christian. Continue to love no matter what."

The Apostle Paul wrote to the Church at Philippi and shared this truth: Jesus "being found in human form, He humbled Himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross." If we are going to be anything today, if we are going to put on anything today we should put on the idea that we are nothing, we should put on servant leadership, we should wear the clothing of Christ so that we can show others what it looks like to be a Christian. What are you going to wear today? He asked me to ask you that.