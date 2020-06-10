On top of highlighting grocery offers, this Wednesday’s article is featuring several freebies.

In addition, you can get access to many more specials at the provided links in the online article and on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper or log on to Facebook and enter “Lubbock Savvy Shopper” in the search tool).

To get the best deals delivered to your news feed every Wednesday and Sunday, "Like" our Facebook page to experience even greater convenience and savings! In addition, you can follow us on Twitter to get updates: twitter.com/LbbSavvyShopper.

On top of grocery highlights, there are some additional opportunities to save. Some of these require getting out, so be sure to observe CDC guidelines (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html) while you’re doing it:

• CVS FREE One A Day vitamins: In case you missed it in the Sunday deals, CVS is offering a FREE sample of One A Day vitamins after applying a coupon from the CVS coupon kiosk. See page 4 of the current CVS ad for more information.

• BOGO footlong sub at Subway: For a limited time, Subway is offering Buy One, Get One Free footlong subs when you buy two subs online or via the mobile app. No promo code needed. For more information, go here: www.subway.com/en-us.

• FREE drink at Starbucks (Thanks to FreebieRadar.com): Through Aug. 10, new Starbucks Rewards Members can receive a FREE drink after your first order when you pay through the app with no coupon required. Download the Starbucks app on your phone (available on the Apple App Store (apps.apple.com/ca/app/starbucks/id331177714) and Google Play Store (play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.starbucks.mobilecard)), sign up for the free Starbucks Rewards program (www.starbucks.com/rewards/), and then make a purchase and pay with a card or gift card you’ve registered in your account.

• McCalister’s FREE tea (Thanks to FreeStuffTimes.com): While FREE Tea Day at McCalister’s Deli will come later this year, get an early taste by downloading the McAlister’s app to load an offer for FREE tea. For more information, go to: https://www.mcalistersdeli.com/rewards.

• FREE Samsung phone repair for first responders (Thanks to MoneySavingMom.com): Through June 30, Samsung is offering free repairs for Samsung phones to healthcare workers and first responders. This includes cracked screens or battery replacements. For more information: www.samsung.com/us/support/service/free-repairs-for-the-frontline/.

While things are finally opening up, the following educational and entertainment options are available when you happen to be indoors:

• FREE online classes at Michaels (Thanks to Hip2Save.com): Michaels has opened up an online community classroom where you can take free classes from popular crafting brands and influencers. These one-hour classes are held live on Zoom and start at noon Central on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Browse the available classes here (https://bit.ly/2Za7Kpp), “meet” the instructors, and see the materials needed for each class.

• FREE online courses at Purdue University (Thanks to Hip2Save.com): Purdue University is offering free online courses are available for anyone who is furloughed, laid off, or just looking to make a career change as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can complete a single course now that you may later apply toward a certificate, micro-credential, or undergraduate degree. Choose from free courses in Business and Management, Communication and Composition, Health Sciences, Human Services, Professional Studies, Psychology, and Social Science. Each course is structured to include interactive live seminars and one-on-one support from faculty and advisors. Head here to see the list of free courses and request more information: online.purdue.edu/opportunity/free-online-college-courses.

• FREE Cirque du Soleil Performances (Thanks to FreebieRadar.com): Since in-person viewings of Cirque du Soleil aren’t possible due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cirque du Soleil is offering over 20 FREE Cirque du Soleil Performances! These videos feature show footage, 60-minute specials, behind the curtains, original web series and more: www.cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect#hubcontent.

• FREE music lessons (Thanks to FreebieShark.com): Fender Play is offering three months of free online lessons for guitar, bass and ukulele. Go here to find out more: https://try.fender.com/play/playthrough/.

• FREE Kindle ebooks (Thanks to FREEStuffTimes.com): Although reading is its own reward, it’s even better is when it’s FREE! Although many might think a special device is needed to read a kindle ebook, these ebooks can also be read on your computer or mobile device with a kindle program (Download here: www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/fd/kcp). To help you take advantage of free reading material, the website FreeStuffTimes.com offers a frequently-updated list of ebooks being offered by Amazon for free (www.freestufftimes.com/?s=kindle). The most recent listing included 77 books! As ebook prices change very frequently, always confirm that the price is $0 before you checkout. Happy Reading!

• FREE exercise videos from YMCA (Thanks to Freebies4Mom.com): YMCA is offering FREE on-demand exercise videos (https://ymca360.org/on-demand#/) to keep in shape while you’re cooped up indoors.

When you find out about offers, innovative products, or outstanding restaurant specials, write to SavvyShopperLubbock@gmail.com. I answer my mail and am always interested in the latest and greatest.

SEAN FIELDS is the A-J’s Savvy Shopper. Read his columns Sundays and Wednesdays. Email him at SavvyShopperLubbock@gmail.com, like his Facebook page at Facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper, or see previous columns and deals at lubbockonline.com/savvy-shopper.