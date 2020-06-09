Vaughan named to dean's list at Olivet Nazarene

Kensen Vaughan of Red Oak was named to the dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University for the spring 2020 semester.

To qualify for inclusion on the dean's list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Tucker receives degree from Georgia Tech

Brent Tucker of Waxahachie has earned a master of science degree in analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Tucker was among 4,050 undergraduate and graduate students who earned degrees during the spring 2020 semester. Students were celebrated during a virtual celebration held on May 1. They will also be honored during in-person commencement ceremonies to be held on campus later this year.

