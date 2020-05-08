One of the things we do as the church is create environments and spaces that are conducive to transformative discipleship. The mandate of the church is to make disciples that make disciples that make disciples (Matthew 28:19 & 20).

We have started two new discipleship groups during this health challenge, and they are a major benediction to me and The Blonde. We love the people we gather with online through Zoom, and we are being challenged to live out our faith (As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another - Proverbs 27:17) even in times of sheltering in place and social distancing.

I’m not the same person I was seven weeks ago, and I hope you aren’t either. We should all be maturing in Christ despite our “lockdown” the same way the Apostle Paul was transformed while in prison. Paul's mission and purpose did not go away, and neither has yours.

Psalm 46:10 says, “Be still and know that I am God:” I think that’s what is happening, We have hit pause on what we called “life”, and those that I “Zoom” Jesus with have found that maybe “life” wasn’t what they liked or even what they wanted (drifting is easy). Slow jamming life is not a bad thing. In some ways, it’s like we have traveled in time back to the 1950’s. I keep waiting for the Beaver to show up and ask if I can come out and play.

Can we talk? If you are not taking advantage of this time to reinvent yourself, you are wasting a gift that has been given to you. If you are not evaluating the way you want to live and not taking steps towards the new you, then you have wasted this time hanging out by yourself.

What I’m saying is, if you don’t think your church is “loving” enough, take some responsibility for this. Choose to set the pace, be the example, be the grown up. Find ways to express love, pray your actions will be contagious (what is impossible with man is possible with God - Jesus, Luke 18:27). Take some risks. We all need to be told we are loved, and we all need to know people are for us, so tell them! Write a note (of course it will get treated like a bomb, sit in the garage for a week to see if it blows up after it is hit with several liberal shots of Lysol), tell people you miss them and can’t wait to see them. Be an encourager - who doesn’t like that guy?! Become a bold person, become faithful, leave the comfort zone, learn new things, confess and repent, download the app, get in on life; don’t just wait for life to start to “re-happen.” Stretch yourself, stop being spiritually lazy (Did I just call you lazy? I think I did!).

G. K. Chesterton was asked, “What is wrong with the world?” His response was, “I am.” Be honest with yourself and admit that today. What’s wrong with your community, your church, your family, your neighborhood - guess what? You are (and I am too), and maybe you need to start working towards resolving that issue today. Take some action steps. What’s stopping you from moving forward and getting past the barriers that hold you back? No one but you. God has given you nothing but time so, “Go get’em!” Just do it while maintaining social distancing and washing your hands. He told me to tell you that.