Lubbockites, like many across the country, have marked this Holy Week with their families and, for the most part, away from others.

There have been social distancing Easter egg hunts hosted by the city of Lubbock and others, and an assortment of Christian and Easter-themed colorful chalk drawings on sidewalks and driveways all over the city.

Churches have hosted a variety of virtual or parking lot services for Good Friday and the last few Sundays in hopes of curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Still cautious, some congregations are celebrating Easter a little closer to each other - at least within eyesight - to share their faith and sense of community with friends and fellow Christians.

That’s the case Saturday and Sunday at Lubbock’s Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre, which is playing host to four area congregations’ Easter services, said Ryan Smith with the theatre.

He said the idea to host churches was inspired by parking lot services he’s seen organized by some congregations like First Christian and Oakwood United Methodist in recent weeks.

"There's been a lot of talk about drive-ins lately and how they're a great option when people can’t gather indoors and have a communal experience," Smith said.

The four churches participating in this weekend’s Easter drive-in style services are Turning Point Community Church, Victory Life Baptist, Trinity and Broadview.

The services will vary, with some utilizing all three of the theatre’s large screens and others just broadcasting over a short-range FM signal. All of them will have worshipers stay parked in their cars and following best practices for social distancing.

Smith said he’s eager for the day when movies can play again at Stars & Stripes, which closed in mid-March and has no immediate plans to re-open as it had.

But, he said, playing a role in Easter worship is an honor.

"It's just really special," Smith said. "We never thought we'd have the opportunity to have Easter services at Stars & Stripes and we’re glad these area churches wanted the opportunity."

Chuck Angel, lead pastor at Turning Point, wrote in an email to the A-J that his congregation is grateful to Smith for giving them the opportunity.

He said a particular verse of Scripture from the Bible, 1 Thessalonians 2:17, speaks to how Turning Point is feeling in the current environment:

"Dear brothers and sisters, after we were separated from you for a little while (though our hearts never left you), we tried very hard to come back because of our intense longing to see you again," reads the verse shared by Angel.

He added: "Our church family feels the stress of the current situation and one way we can provide some encouragement is to fulfill the longing we have to see each other, he said. "Even though we can’t get any closer than the car next to us, being in the same proximity will remind us we are not alone."

Aloneness, he said, is a real thing right now.

"We are hearing from a lot of people who feel the trauma of the isolation," he said. "Our hope is that we can offer some brief inspiration that will support their ’intense longing’ for connection."

Here’s a list of some churches and how they’re celebrating.

Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre

The drive-in theater is hosting Easter services with four Lubbock congregations Saturday and Sunday at 5101 Clovis Rd. Proper social distancing rules will be enforced, according to Ryan Smith with the theatre. Restrooms will be closed and guests must stay in their vehicles.

The churches and times are as follows:

Trinity Church – Saturday at 8:30 p.m. One-hour service. Service shared via projection on all three screens. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.

Victory Life Baptist Church – Sunday at 10 a.m. Sound will be broadcast via local FM radio transmitter.

Broadview Church – Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sound will be broadcast via local FM radio transmitter.

Turning Point Community Church – Sunday at 8:30 p.m. Service shared via projection on two screens

First Christian Church

Easter service will be held at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday, in its parking lot on the west side of the church near 13th Street and Avenue X. Senior Pastor Paul Carpenter leads the service, broadcasting from the parking lot.

The services will be broadcast over short-range FM radio. Details about the station are available on programs handed out ahead of the service.

Oakwood United Methodist Church

Pastor Rob Lindley has presided over Sunday morning services in the parking lot of the church, assisted by the church Praise Team, led by Dennis Watts, according to a statement from the church.

The congregation assembles in the parking lot on the south side of the church at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Members of the congregation remain in their respective vehicles.

Lindley directs the regular worship routine, via a speaker system, including prayers, announcements, scripture readings, and a sermon, along with music provided by the Praise Team.

All area residents and visitors are welcome to attend the Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on the south parking lot of the church. Oakwood United Methodist is located at 2215 58th St.