• FREE doughnuts for front-line responders (thanks to BrandEating.com): As a thank you to the medical community, Krispy Kreme is giving all healthcare workers free dozens of original glazed doughnuts every Monday through May 11, 2020. Just go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, show your employer badge, and tell them how many dozens you want. For more information, go here: https://bit.ly/2QX0to6.

• FREE coffee for front-line responders (Thanks to MoneySavingMom.com): Starbucks is offering front-line responders a FREE tall coffee (hot or iced) every day through May 3. Mention the offer and present any ID required to confirm you are a front-line responder. For more information: stories.starbucks.com/stories/2020/navigating-through-covid-19/.

• FREE music lessons (Thanks to FreebieShark.com): Fender Play is offering three months of free online lessons for guitar, bass and ukulele. Go here to find out more: try.fender.com/play/playthrough/.

• BOGO doughnut dozens at Krispy Kreme (Thanks to BrandEating.com): Every Saturday for a limited time, Krispy Kreme is offering a buy one, get one deal where you get a dozen original glazed doughnuts for FREE when buy a dozen or more original glazed doughnuts.

This special is available for delivery, pickup, or drive-thru and each free dozen comes securely sealed and bagged separately (in case you want to share). Additionally, one of the dozen donuts is a special smiley-face doughnut. If you're ordering in-person, you'll want to ask for the "Be Sweet" offer. If you're ordering online, just add the "Be Sweet" dozen to your cart and use the code "BESWEET" during checkout. For more information, go here: www.krispykreme.com/promos/besweetsaturdays.

• FREE Amazon kids’ shows (Thanks to FreebieShark.com): Amazon is opening up FREE streaming of kids’ shows for ALL — not just Prime members. This includes access to more than 40 children’s shows — including Amazon’s original series. Go here for more information or to get started: https://amzn.to/39vEvi9.

• FREE Sling TV (Thanks to MoneySavingMom.com): Sling TV is offering a FREE 14-day trial for Sling Blue. Go here bit.ly/2JoRxUg to get more than 45 channels and more. For more information, go here: bit.ly/2JoRxUg. No credit card required.

• FREE Kindle ebooks (Thanks to FREEStuffTimes.com): Although reading is its own reward, it’s even better is when it’s FREE. Although many might think a special device is needed to read a Kindle ebook, these ebooks can also be read on your computer or mobile device with a kindle program (Download here: www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/fd/kcp). To help you take advantage of free reading material, the website FreeStuffTimes.com offers a frequently updated list of ebooks being offered by Amazon for free (www.freestufftimes.com/?s=kindle). The most recent listing included 81 books. As ebook prices change very frequently, always confirm that the price is $0 before you checkout. Happy reading!

• FREE exercise videos from YMCA (Thanks to Freebies4Mom.com): YMCA is offering FREE on-demand exercise videos (https://ymca360.org/on-demand#/) to keep in shape while you’re cooped up indoors.

• FREE learning resources from Scholastic and BrainPOP (Thanks to FreebieShark.com): For a limited time, Scholastic is offering kids a FREE Access to the Learn at Home Hub (classroommagazines.scholastic.com/support/learnathome.html). The Learn at Home Hub is a virtual educational program that helps your kids stay engaged during the school closures due to coronavirus concerns. Kids can do them on their own, with their families, or with their teachers. Just find your grade level and let the learning begin! Valid for grades pre-K thru 9. In addition, BrainPop is offering free access to their resources here: go.brainpop.com/COVID19.

