Covenant Health is asking the communities it serves on the South Plains to join in prayer at 9 a.m. Thursday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement Tuesday, Covenant Health said it’s proud to be a faith-based non-profit, following Catholic and Methodist teachings, adding it is their belief that through this work we can heal the body, mind and spirit.

“Our community has contributed in so many ways during this pandemic, from donating masks and gloves, to bringing our caregivers flowers and food,” reads the statement from Covenant. “We want to take this opportunity to come together and give thanks to God for the blessings he has provided us, and ask him to watch over our healers and our city during this time. We want to thank those who are intentionally praying for us.”

While practicing safe habits and social distancing, Covenant Health is asking those in the community who are praying to snap a photo and send them to Covenant on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

The prayer Covenant is sharing is below:

“God of us all,

Our prayers to you are spoken with thanksgiving in our hearts for your infinite care and compassion.

Assure us of your love as you speak to our hearts. May people you have called as your own, know that as uncertainty clouds our days, you are still God, our Helper and Deliverer.

Your love is never-ending.

Our thankfulness extends through you, O Lord, to our community members who work tirelessly to care and support their neighbors. We ask that you give your strength to all caregivers, doctors, nurses, first responders and others, who ensure the health and safety of our community.

Place your calming hands on our civic, business and religious leaders, as they make decisions for the common good of our community, state and nation.

Help us remember that kind words and gestures, have the power to lift spirits and motivate us to persevere in the face of uncertainty.

Loving Father, ease our anxiousness, that the peace of which surpasses all understanding, will guard our hearts and our minds in Christ Jesus.

Direct our steps today, speak through us, and empower us by your grace to do your will.

In Christ’s name, Amen.“