• First Baptist Church:

There are now confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Amarillo area. Therefore, in compliance with the City of Amarillo’s Level Orange Community Plan, this Sunday, March 22, 2020, we will temporarily move to telecast, broadcast, and livestream only.

You can participate in First Baptist worship in the following ways:

Television: 8:30 a.m. on KZBZ Cable Channel 6; 10 a.m. on KFDA Channel 10 or Cable Channel 12; livestream: 8:30 a.m. on our website (www.firstamarillo.org); radio broadcast: 11 a.m. on KIXZ-AM 940 and 6 p.m. on MIX-94.1; webpage: A delayed replay (www.firstamarillo.org)

Members joining us by television or livestream are encouraged to make their contributions online, by text, by automatic draft, or by mailing in your offering. Our needs will be greater than before.

A list of other postponed and online activities:

1. Sunday school resources will be online. Go to our website on Sunday for resources for preschoolers, children, youth and adults.

2. Sunday evening service is radio only (MIX-FM 94.1 at 6 p.m.)

3. Wednesday evening activities are postponed.

4. All other activities are postponed.

• Polk Street United Methodist:

Live-stream worship. Go to www.psumc.com.

• First Presbyterian:

In light of the President’s request, the advice from doctors of our church, and the CDC’s recommendations, the Session voted unanimously to cancel all meetings at our physical campus for the next two weeks and provide an online live-stream worship experience at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings on our church’s webpage www.firstpres.com so that members can go to our church’s web page or our Youtube channel to worship with us via the internet. If someone does not want to wake up at 8:30 on Sunday mornings then they can watch a recording of the service any time after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning and have worship in their homes or apartments.

• Central Church of Christ:

In an effort to join public health officials in doing whatever we can to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to show love to the most vulnerable among us, Central Church of Christ will not be holding public services, Bible classes, or other gatherings at the church campus through the end of March. The elders will continue to monitor local and regional developments and will meet on Monday, March 30, to evaluate the situation and make any necessary changes to the Central plan.

• Southwest Church of Christ:

– All worship services, Bible classes, or other gatherings will be canceled until the end of March. This includes Sunday morning worship services, Bible classes, Trek Groups, Wednesday evening classes, women’s Bible classes, and many other events.

– A worship service will be posted online at our website southwest.org on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and will include worship in singing, communion thoughts, and teaching in our Bible Project 2020 series. Individually packaged communion supplies are available for our members for as long as supplies last. You can call the church office with what you need and we will bring them to your car as you drive up or bring them to your home if needed. A simple recipe for communion bread is also available on our website or you can pick up supplies at the store. Let us know if you have special needs on this.

– More online offerings will be coming soon in adult education, children’s education activities and other helpful services where needed.

• First Christian Church:

First Christian Church, 3001 Wolflin Ave., announced that it is suspending all face-to-face gatherings for two weeks, starting immediately, including Bible studies, music ministries, youth meetings and worship, in response to guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The worship service will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Sunday on YouTube and Facebook. The Rev. Brett Coe, senior minister, said that at the end of two weeks the situation will be re-evaluated. “We do not make this sacrifice out of fear, but out of love for one another and our community,” he said.

• Hillside Christian Churches:

“All Hillside services will meet online only at HillsideOnline.com, on Facebook (@hillsideonline), and on the Hillside App (mobile devices and Apple TV). Sunday only service times: 9:30 and 11 a.m., 5 and 6:30 p.m. (CDT). When you visit the website, you will see a banner at the top of the page that will take you directly to Sunday’s service.

We will not gather in person at any of our 11 campuses throughout Texas and New Mexico, and we will meet exclusively online. We will continue to monitor the situation moving forward, and we will provide ongoing updates.

• Paramount Baptist Church:

“We are aware of the news that cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Amarillo. The city has raised our city-wide status to "Level Orange", which means that public gatherings of more than 10 people are now canceled. In light of this instruction from our local government, we have decided to cancel the previously announced plan for in-person worship gatherings. To repeat, there will be no in-person worship gatherings this upcoming week (March 22-March 28).”

• Trinity Baptist Church:

“After much prayer and discussion among the staff, church council and respected medical professionals we are canceling all church programs, on-campus meetings and gatherings, and other church-sponsored activities for the next several weeks, until Easter Sunday, April 12. Our sincere hope and prayer is that we will be able to physically gather together for corporate worship on Easter Sunday. We have not made the decision to cancel our upcoming activities lightly, but we believe it is the wisest course of action at this time. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will communicate quickly as things change. Worship service will be live-streamed on the church website.”

• Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church of Amarillo:

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church of Amarillo has canceled all activities, including worship and its Wednesday food pantry, through April 5.

• Arden Road Baptist Church:

Arden Road Baptist Church is currently offering all services on live-streaming platform in cooperation with the guidelines suggested by the "slow the Spread" plan of action from the president. Please tune in to watch our services live at www.ardenroadbaptist.com/livestream.

• South Georgia Baptist Church:

After seeking the counsel of deacons, Sunday school teachers, and leaders, the SGBC ministerial staff has agreed that the prudent and right decision is for South Georgia Baptist Church to suspend regular public gatherings through Saturday, March 28. We hope we are able to return on Sunday, March 29, but that decision will have to wait.

• Comanche Trail Church of Christ:

Regular gatherings temporarily suspended. Online service 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

• St. Stephen United Methodist Church:

Suspending all church activities until further notice. For now, the church office will remain open during regular hours. Staff will be working on ways to do ministry from a distance. A Sunday morning worship service will be provided online. For Sunday, March 22, it will be a smaller version of worship. We hope to improve upon worship by the following Sunday. For those without Facebook, a link to the service will be emailed Sunday afternoon.

• Olsen Park Church of Christ:

Through April 3, In compliance with the governor’s executive order, all services temporarily suspended. Live-streamed 10 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

• Church of Christ at the Colonies:

Considering current recommendations from national/local leaders, the recent decisions by the school and health care systems, the elders prayerfully have made the decision to cancel all public gatherings and worship services at The Colonies church building through Sunday, March 29.

• Anna Street Church: will dismiss ALL services until further notice.

In accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide declaration, Anna Street Church will dismiss ALL services until further notice.