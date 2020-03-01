AGN Media

Amarillo Korean Baptist Church pastor Yong-Hyun Han has announced two 14-week workshops, “Jesus Is the Christ: How Could You Do That,” with studies from a 230-page devotional prayer workbook.

The first, on Tuesdays, will be March 3 through June 2 at 10 a.m. in Building A, Room 30 of Paramount Baptist Church, 3801 S. Western St. The second, on Saturdays, will be at 2 p.m. March 7 through June 6. Register or request a free chapter sample at YongHyun.Han1@gmail.com or text or phone (703) 798-8491.

Invitation is also extended for a “Prayer & Mission Conference for North Korea at 6 p.m. March 12 and 10 a.m. March 13 in Building A of Paramount Baptist.

Pastor Han quotes a thinly framed North Korean believer: “It took eight years! We gathered for worship for the first time at a particular underground church. Here, God healed a Communist member’s incurable disease and immediately straightened out the hand of a woman with crippled hands. Astonished, those standing around accepted the Lord with joy and worshipped God together. It was truly a miracle!”

And a Bible deliverer in China tells of a woman who grabbed his hand and pleaded, “I want a favor. Do you have Bibles with the New Testament and Psalms?” After a response, she said, “When those copies become available can you give us just 100 copies?” I asked, “What do you need them for?” She shared that she wanted to send them to North Korea.

“For nights on end,” the delivered said, “I kept on having dreams of the woman’s pleading eyes and the words ‘just 100 copies. . .’. I realized that God has not given up on North Korea but He is actively pursuing them with love and care.”