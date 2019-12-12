I’d read about it on social media, convinced it was an urban myth. But as I stood in front of it with a coveted gold token ready for insertion, I had to admit it was real: a vending machine filled with chilled splits of Moët & Chandon.



That little gold token is available to anyone who walks through the lobby of The Piccolo, the newest boutique hotel in the wine region of Paso Robles, California. The city is technically named El Paso de Robles, or, The Pass of the Oaks, but locals in this charming central valley simply call it Paso.



Why hadn’t I taken the Paso exit off the highway before? This place is undoubtedly one of the loveliest in all of San Luis Obispo County, with its walkable downtown and abundance of shops, restaurants and tasting rooms.



The Piccolo is a four story, 23-room hotel that showcases architectural mastery. Interiors were designed by local artisans whose framed portraits quirkily line the hallway. There’s a bi-level room called the Somm Suite (industry slang for “sommelier”), and rooms are adorned with custom chandeliers of hand-forged metal by local blacksmith Hans Duus, and unique bedroom furniture by Janine Stone.



Spectacular sunsets of Paso Robles are best viewed with a craft cocktail in hand while cozily seated on a sofa or bar seat at the hotel’s rooftop bar, Tetto. Look in one direction for a breathtaking view of Adelaide Peak, look in the other at the bustling city below. I opted for a glass of a local Rhône blend called Kukkula and congratulated myself for finally discovering this luscious wine country.



That little gold token was burning a hole in my pocket, so I used it to score a small bottle of champagne, which I sipped in the hotel’s peaceful courtyard. I’m told that vending machine has been re-filled four times since it was installed just a few weeks ago.



Then it was time for a leisurely stroll downtown to dinner at Les Petites Canailles, Paso’s newest French restaurant. Here, the wine list is focused on bottles from the Paso Robles region, and the menu (created by a Michelin-starred chef) is focused on the blending of Moroccan flavors with French-inspired food. A whiff of anise wafted from a bowl of mussels (moules), and autumn carrots were sprinkled with a mix of warm Moroccan spices. But it was the clouds of a cauliflower “steak” resting on a puree of parsnips that won my heart.



I devoted most of my second day to exploring a few wineries within the valley. First stop: Tablas Creek. This important winery is the sister property to Beau Castel in France, in the Rhône region’s renowned Chateauneuf du Pape appellate.



Transporting the rootstock of Beau Castel’s exquisite Roussanne grapes to California took 14 years, due to a host of governmental quarantines, which means the vines planted at Paso Robles in 1994 began their journey in 1980!



I tasted a memorable red blend made from those well-traveled grapes, a 2016 Esprit de Tablas, and could not help but appreciate the effort it took to get them to America.



My next stop was at Castoro Cellars in the neighboring town of Templeton. This winery is owned by Niels and Bimmer Udsen, a couple who met as children in Denmark. The name Castoro is a humorous Italian translation of Niels’ nickname, Beaver, and prompted the wine label’s tagline: Dam Fine Wine.



Guests were tasting those wines on the Castoro outdoor patio with vineyard views, but I opted to stay inside to experience the ambiance within the tasting room. It was here where I noticed the option to play disc golf on the winery’s nearby Whale Rock Vineyard. Played on a nine- or 18-target course, one tosses a Frisbee-like disc at a basket, with the lowest number of tosses winning.



It was a short ride back to The Piccolo, where I freshened up, took a stroll to explore the downtown area once more, then drove to witness a seasonal, must-see attraction: Field of Light at Sensorio. This spectacular music and light show (available until Jan. 5) is composed of thousands of globe-shaped solar lights in assorted colors. These lights gradually come to life across acres of rolling hills and fields as the sun drops behind the mountains. It’s a mind-blowing experience, and alone worth the trip to Paso Robles.



As darkness fell, I drove back to The Piccolo and undertook the short walk to dinner at The Steakhouse at the Paso Robles Inn, sister property to my hotel. Seated at one of several outdoor tables with a gas fireplace as the centerpiece, I gazed up at the stars and toasted the wanderlust that had at last brought me to Paso Robles, where I savored every last bite of my filet mignon and sip of local, claret-colored Rhône blend.



Charlene Peters is a travel writer with a passion for culinary exploration. She can be reached at SipTripper.com.