Your kids will love this sweet surprise in their lunch box!

Tart key lime squares

Crust:

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1/2 cup confectioners sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons of grated key lime zest

1/8 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup cold butter, cut into small pieces

Filling:

6 large eggs

2 1/2 cups granulated sugar

3/4 cup fresh key lime juice

1 tablespoon Key Lime zest

1/2 cup all purpose flour

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Press aluminum foil onto the bottom and over sides of 9x13 baking pan. Butter the foil.

To make the crust, in a large bowl, combine flour, confectioners sugar, zest and salt. Using a mixer on low speed, beat just to blend ingredients.

Add butter pieces and beat about 2 minutes more.

Firmly press dough over the bottom and 1-inch up the sides of prepared pan.

Bake for about 15 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Remove from oven and set aside. Reduce temperature to 300 degrees.

To make the filling, in a large bowl, whisk the eggs until just blended. Add granulated sugar, lime juice and zest and whisk until smooth.

Sift the flour into the bowl and whisk until incorporated. Slowly pour the filling over the crust. Bake 35-40 minutes.

Let cool about an hour and then cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 4 hours. Cut into squares and store in an airtight container. Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.