Chocolate cream pie

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 1/4 cups plus 3 Tbsp. sugar, divided

1/3 cup all purpose flour

1/3 cup cocoa

2 1/2 cups whole milk

4 egg yolks, lightly beaten

1 (4-oz) bar bittersweet chocolate, chopped

2 Tbsp. butter

1 tsp. vanilla

1/4 tsp. salt

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup confectioners sugar

Garnish: chocolate shavings if desired

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In large bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, melted butter and 3 Tbsp. of sugar. Press mixture into bottom of a 9-inch deep pie plate.

Bake for 10 minutes, cool.

In arge saucepan, combine flour, cocoa and remaining 1 1/4 cups sugar. Stir in milk and egg yolks. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 4-5 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in chocolate, butter, vanilla and salt. Pour filling into pie crust. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

In large bowl, beat cream until soft peaks form. Add confectioners sugar and beat until stiff peaks form.

Spread whipped cream onto pie. Garnish with chocolate shavings.

Enjoy!

