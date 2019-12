Gay dive bar the Iron Bear is moving into a new prime real estate location, reports CultureMap Austin.

After nearly nine years at 121 W. Eighth St., the bar is moving to 301 W. Sixth St., which previously was occupied by Austin Ale House until August.

According to CultureMap, the Iron Bear is scheduled to leave its current location on Jan. 4, and management hopes to reopen in the new spot during the week of Jan. 20.