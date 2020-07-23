St. David’s HealthCare is offering a free insurance help line.

Advisers will counsel people who have lost their insurance because of job loss or furlough. St. David’s doesn’t represent any specific plan.

"Over the last few months, access to healthcare has never been more important, and many of our friends and neighbors have lost their health insurance due to unemployment or reduced work hours," said David Huffstutler, president and CEO of St. David’s HealthCare, in a press release. "Delaying or avoiding critical medical care due to financial barriers can result in serious health complications."

The advisers can help with these kinds of scenarios:

• How to navigate COBRA (Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act) if you’ve lost your job

• How to get onto a spouse’s benefit program

• How to access Medicaid

• How to access federal health insurance exchanges made available by the Affordable Care Act

The hotline is available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 833-541-5757.