AFS Cinema might temporarily be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Austin Film Society is forging ahead in the name of good movies.

AFS recently announced a lineup of virtual screenings, in partnership with distributors like Kino Lorber, Oscilloscope and Film Movement. Tickets are purchased online at austinfilm.org, and sales are split between AFS and the distributor.

Initial titles include Cannes Award-winning Brazilian film “Bacurau,” nature documentary “Fantastic Fungi,” immigration docu-thriller ”The Infiltrators,“ acclaimed gay romance ”And Then We Danced,“ crime epic ”The Wild Goose Lake,“ Sundance Film Festival selection ”Vitalina Varela,“ Florida Everglades tale ”Pahokee“ and gerrymandering documentary ”Slay the Dragon.“

As with in-person screenings at AFS Cinema, programmers, staff and guests will give introductions for many of the films, according to a news release. AFS hopes to coordinate filmmaker Q&As, as well.

Some films are available now for screening, and others will go online in the coming days. AFS is leaving the films’ availability dates open-ended for now, depending on distribution arrangements. Check the AFS website for more information.

Two weeks ago, AFS laid off a third of its permanent staff and all of its hourly workers at the AFS Cinema due to lost income during the pandemic. The theater also had been set to host South by Southwest screenings before the film festival’s cancellation.

