Collin and Hilary Hayes were exactly the type of people Michael Thurman of Thurman Homes had in mind when he designed the home on Lott Avenue. He envisioned a young couple without any children who had a love of design.

The Hayeses were looking to find a home closer to where they work at Kendra Scott’s headquarters at 38th Street and North Lamar Boulevard. They had just moved into a house near Bee Caves and were commuting an hour each way.

They looked at 60 homes before this one. “We saw it and fell in love,” Collin Hayes says.

They saw it at 7 p.m. and put an offer in at midnight.

It ticked all the boxes: It was close to work, had a two-car garage, and it was sleek and modern but also had views of nature.

Their house is part of the Austin Modern Home tour on Feb. 22.

The Lott Avenue home was actually designed to resemble an airplane wing, a reference to the flight path of the airport that it sits under.

The house was built on a vacant lot with a steep grade that flows down to the wet weather creek. Thurman used more than 40 steel piers, each 18 feet long, to secure the home to the ground.

“This was a tough house to build, but we did get it right,” Thurman said. It took 13 months to build because of rain delays.

From the front door, the kitchen bar and its lighting acts like a runway to the living room. The home offers a neutral palette to let the nature beyond the house shine. Windows throughout and decks give it the feel of a treehouse.

Hilary Hayes loved the natural light that came into the home as well as the views of nature. She grew up on a farm in Massachusetts, then moved to New York, where the couple met. This house is the best of both worlds: farm and urban.

It also has modern features such as smart home technology to control lights and the thermostat. All of the light fixtures stand out as design elements. Thurman says he likes to use different fixtures with each home.

Each room has different elements that stand out. In the master bedroom, windows of varying sizes surround the headboard and really add to the treehouse feel.

The master bathroom had an element the Hayeses were convinced they would never find in a more urban setting: a double shower head.

The kitchen offers a cool, angled island with a bar that has under-cabinet lighting as well as pendant lights above.

The garage offers a finished floor and a shower for washing dogs or humans coming home from a run or bike ride.

The guest bathroom features a penny tile copper backsplash and round mirror.

Upstairs, the other two bedrooms offer ample space and spill out into the game room, which feels like a loft above the living room and makes a great space for reading.

Even before they found out their offer had been accepted, Collin Hayes says they actually thought, “If we don’t get this house, we want the builder to build us a house.”

It’s become a perfect home for their lifestyle: part urban sleek, part simple country pleasures.