There is never a more palpable change of generations, of eras, than happens in the arts community. We are more influenced by the arts, I think, than we ever stop to realize.

Randy Tupin, who passed on Jan. 7, 2020, was an extraordinary man. For decades he was a strong benefactor to so many charities, so many causes, and so many of us who desire, through the arts, to inspire to our fellow human beings.

Randy was possibly best known for Randy’s Music Mart, the little store that fired our imaginations, served as a meeting place for our tribe, and provided instruments, lessons, repair, credit and support for anyone who wanted to play music. His business partner, Kurt Etling, once told me simply, “Randy and I wanted to start a store for musicians or anybody who wanted to become one.”

Randy Tupin might be best known as a monster piano and keyboard player who could light up a crowd with his licks, jamming with the A-list players in a multitude of bands for many years.

It could be that Randy Tupin was best known for the people he loved and took care of. That group would include myself.

In the seventies, when I was just a green studio cat in New Mexico, I played rhythm guitar and did the vocals on some records for the 14 Carrot label, mastered by some people in Amarillo that I didn’t know. I found out later that it was the people at Billy’s Band Aid, of which Randy was a part. Randy Tupin had already became a part of my professional life. I was 19.

More than a decade later, when I moved to Amarillo, I had won a video contest in which part of the prize was a guitar from Randy’s. I went to meet Randy and told him that I had a bunch of guitars already, and didn’t really need another one. I asked if I could instead borrow some of his rental equipment for P.A. because I was “P.A. poor.” Randy took me to his storeroom and said, “Here is a room full of rental P.A. stuff. Just put together what you need and bring it up front to the desk so we can keep it together for you. If you will, just come get it when you need it, and bring it back when you don’t.” He let me use one of his P.A. units for nearly a year and never charged me a dime. The “prize” wound up being worth a lot more than a guitar to me, and it also helped establish my name in Amarillo as a musician. I played at Hoffbrau Steaks with that equipment, played Polk and Sixth Streets with it, and actually kicked off live music at the Golden Light with that equipment. Every time I told that story to another musician, they had a similar one about Randy. He treated others like he wanted to be treated.

Buddy Squyres, also a longtime musician, production guru, and beloved Amarillo personality reiterates this. “Randy was known for helping new and struggling musicians get the equipment and instruments they needed to get the best start possible. He also worked with charities and nonprofits on projects. Randy was the first guy I would call when I put together projects for KACV, Amarillo’s public TV station. If there was a budget, he treated you like a topnotch client, then he made sure his crew was paid and expenses were covered, then he would give the profit back to the charity. Randy was the most generous guy I know.”

For literally decades, every show I played locally, even regionally, any bigger than a restaurant gig, Randy had something to do with helping. Everywhere you went with a sound stage, especially a fundraising event, there was back line or P.A., or both, provided by Randy’s. He never said no.

When I joined First Presbyterian Church, I immediately was drafted to the worship team, playing guitar or a different instrument each Sunday. This involves rehearsal time with the team, and that means missing Sunday School class. Since I probably need Sunday School class worse than your average Joe, I decided that I would attend a weekly Bible study, also offered by First Pres. The first time I walked into class, my great friend Randy Tupin was there, smiling that Randy smile, and saying, “Hi, Andy Chase! Good to see you!” That was the day I consciously realized that Randy and I had been friends for 30 years, not counting the boost he had given me in my recording career a full decade before that. Before he passed, I visited with Randy. He was his cheerful self, even knowing he was on his way out. Our mutual great friend, Chuck Alexander, puts it like this: “What words do you say, or write, about a guy you have known since you were 11 years old, a guy who was there when you got your first real guitars, a guy who, with his employees, helped you any time you needed musical equipment, who let you in his family, who shared with you in a Bible study? A brother! What do you say?”

All we can say is farewell for now, Randy. Much love.