A boozy playland for adults feels like a concept perfectly suited for the Peter Pan vibes of Austin. And now adults have two new choices for playing games, sipping drinks and dining. Punch Bowl Social opened in downtown Austin earlier this month and it was joined this week by Bouldin Acres on South Lamar Boulevard.

Punch Bowl Social, which serves souped up bar food like tacos, burgers and shareables, features a full bar that also includes a healthy roster of non-alcoholic mocktails.

The gaming situation at the 22,000 square-foot space at Sixth Street and Congress Avenue includes ping pong, darts, board games, classic video games, bowling and private karaoke rooms. This is the second Austin location of Punch Bowl Social; the Denver-based company opened its original Austin location at the Domain in 2014.

The new Punch Bowl Social is open 11 a.m. to midnight 11 a.m. to midnight, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday. The venue is open only to adults from 10 p.m. on each night.

While Punch Bowl Social is located in an old Art Deco building that was Austin’s first skyscraper, Bouldin Acres is South Austin is housed on a large lot that previous served as a car dealership. The massive indoor-outdoor facility at 2027 S. Lamar Blvd. is an adult playground featuring an oversized chess board, pickle ball courts, billiards and more, including bar food, cocktails and beer.

Bouldin Acres is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.