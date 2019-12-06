OK, maybe you’ve seen the "Rugrats" Hanukkah episode. But do you remember the Christmas episode of "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip"?

On this week’s episode of "I Love You So Much: The Austin360 Podcast," we’re talking about one of our favorite things: holiday TV show episodes. Austin360 editors Eric Webb and Sharon Chapman are joined in the studio by American-Statesman breaking news reporter (and pop culture maven) Kelsey Bradshaw to dig into our ultimate seasonal binge lists.

There’s the "Laverne and Shirley" episode that inspired the episode ...

... and a truly unhinged Thanksgiving episode of "Glee."

Listen to this week’s podcast for more, and find previous episodes at austin360.com/loveaustin360.