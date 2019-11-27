Just in time for holiday shopping and the cold weather (who are we kidding, it’ll be in the 80s at some point in December), Ohio-based Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has opened at Rock Rose in Domain Northside.

The first Austin location is found at 11601 Rock Rose Ave. Suite 110 near Thai Kun (perfect for easing the sting of the Thai food) and San Antonio import Bakery Lorraine. The shop, founded by James Beard award-winner Jeni Britton Bauer, originally opened in 2002 and serves intriguing flavors like sweet potato with torched marshmallows, brown butter almond brittle, Fluffernut pie and Savannah buttermint, along with boozy creations like cognac with gingerbread, dairy-free offerings and seasonal selections

Jeni’s, which has locations spanning from California to the Carolinas, plans to open a location on South Congress later this winter.