Looking for a place to watch the game and not just grub on Buffalo wings? h has you covered. The new establishment that bills itself as a "craft-forward restaurant and high-end sports bar" is now open at 4200 Braker Lane at Quarry Lake.

The menu from executive chef-owner Albert Gonzalez, formerly of Grizzelda’s and Jacoby’s, features short rib ragout, shrimp and grits, a redfish roll and, yes, a take on Buffalo wings with beer-brined lollipop wings. The bar features about a dozen local beers on draft and craft cocktails.

The restaurant features a an 11-foot retractable projection screen and eight additional televisions.

Provision is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.