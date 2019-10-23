It takes a lot for a band to stay together for 30 years.

Just ask John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, who founded the Goo Goo Dolls in 1986 and took the mainstream music scene by storm in 1995 with the release of the single, "Name," from the album "A Boy Named Goo."

In the years since, they've sold more than 12 million albums, achieved multiplatinum status and received four Grammy nominations — and they're still at it. On Sept. 13, the band released its 12th studio album, "Miracle Pill," and will kick off its fall tour Friday at Austin's Bass Concert Hall.

We recently chatted by phone with Takac about the new album, the fall tour and what it takes to keep going as a band for three decades.

How was your summer?

We just got back from South America. We did a bunch of dates in Brazil and Peru, and we did our summer tour with Train earlier this year. Man, that was a long tour. It was awesome. Lots of people singing along.

The fall tour kicks off in Austin Oct. 25. Why are you looking forward to it?

(The summer tour) was a 60-minute show, pretty short, to the point. (We just) put an album out called "Miracle Pill." We'll be diving deeper into that record — we have more time at our disposal — and, hopefully, we'll hit most of the songs most people want to hear.

What's the vibe of "Miracle Pill"?

Our goal has been to try to hang on to as many folks as we can while still moving forward and feeling like the band's growing a little bit. I think it's the next step.

How has the music industry changed in the 30 years you've been a band?

The music industry we're in today doesn't even remotely resemble the music industry we were in when we started. It was preinternet. The world changed pretty dramatically during that time. I think for us we've been pretty lucky. The fans have really held on to what we're doing. There's been a lot of folks that have been with us for a long time.

How has your relationship with Johnny changed?

We used to live in the same bedroom when we were kids. That's changed. We grew up. We've got kids now. We both threw down pretty hard for a long time, and we've got most of that under control now. We're more responsible adults than we were. Everything feels good. We enjoy touring, and I enjoy time at home with my family, too.

Your daughter is 7. Is she a Goo Goo Dolls fan?

She's been coming out since she was a little kid. I don't know if she's a huge Goo Goo Dolls fan. Everybody in the band and crew she's known since she can remember. She loves coming out and being on tour. I try to get her to spend a few weeks out on every tour when we can. John's daughter, too. They're part of family.

Have you spent much time in Austin?

On and off over the years, never any extended time. We've been coming down for years. I had some late nights there back in the early days. It's amazing to see how influential the city has become in the grand scheme of things. It's pretty awesome. (For the fall tour) Austin has the honor of getting the first night of the tour, which is as terrifying as it is exciting.

Is it challenging to determine the set list?

It's first world problems, but it gets tougher and tougher every record. You don't want to just come out and be like a jukebox every night, but at the same time you don't want to disappoint people. Quite honestly probably one of the most difficult things we do as a band is try to figure out what we're going to play, especially when the sets are short. We've been together 30 years, and we play music from the past 25. That's a lot of years of music to parse your way through. Part of you would like to be artistic and wildly adventurous with your song selections, but the other part of you knows you only come through places every once in a while and people are taking their hard earned money and coming out and spending the night with you. It's been an internal wrestling match for a while. But it's a pretty amazing problem to have.

Why should people come out to the show?

We're going a little bit deeper, playing a few of the new songs that we're proud of. It's a big sing-along. We're in some beautiful theaters — it's not huge rooms. They should be nice and full and have a lot of people singing. Come down and have a great time with us again.