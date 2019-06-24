Film

Doc Nights: "Antoni Gaudi." In celebration of the birthday of Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí, Austin Film Society screens this fascinating documentary of his major works, filmed by the Japanese maverick director Hiroshi Teshigahara. "Antoni Gaudi" is being presented for two nights in partnership with the Blanton Museum of Art. The film, which looks mainly at the artist's architectural and sculptural designs, is in both Japanese and Spanish with English subtitles. 7 p.m. June 25, 6 p.m. June 29. $11.25. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. Interstate 35, Suite 3100. austinfilm.org

Dining

Defining Women Dinner at Olamaie. The first dinner in Olamaie's Defining Women: Celebrating the Women of Southern Food dinner series will highlight this year's winner of the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef, Ashley Christensen. This four-course feast also features produce from Boggy Creek Farm and cocktails with Still Austin Whiskey Co. spirits. The beverage pairings are included in the cost. (In celebration of Negroni Week, drink pairings will be variations of the classic.) 5 to 10 p.m. June 25. $65. 1610 San Antonio St. facebook.com/events/663718580799590

Andiamo Ristorante's Campania Region Wine Dinner. North Austin Italian eatery Andiamo hosts a monthly wine dinner the last Tuesday of every month. For June, professional sommelier PierGiorgio Manna will be taking diners on a culinary journey of the Italian region of Campania. Read up on the region beforehand: Andiamo will have a trivia between courses. Winners will take home a bottle of wine from the evening. Reservations to the four-course feast are required to attend. 7 p.m. June 25. $75. 2521 Rutland Drive. 512-719-3377, andiamoitaliano.com/events

Recreation

Summer Sunset Series by Wanderlust Yoga Austin. Wanderlust Yoga hosts a weekly yoga series at Republic Square, held every Tuesday through Aug. 27. Each yoga class will be led by a premier Wanderlust yoga instructor and accompanied by a live musician or DJ. Have never done yoga or, conversely, know your way around a yoga mat? No problem. The classes cater to all levels of yoga experience. The session will be canceled if it rains that day. 7:30 p.m. June 25. Free. 422 Guadalupe St. eventbrite.com/e/summer-sunset-series-tickets-59765744952

Coming up

Summer Sparklers: Champagne Alternatives to Beat the Heat. What's the best summer sipper to beat the heat in Texas? Bubbles are always the right answer — and you don't need to break the bank to enjoy them, either. This Wine & Food Foundation of Texas class led by advanced sommelier Vilma Mazaite will go beyond cava and prosecco to explore lesser known, delicious options from around the world like cremant de jura, pét-nat, txakoli rosé, sparkling falanghina, oltropò pavese and sekt. 4 to 5:30 p.m. June 26. $55. 2121 E. Sixth St. facebook.com/events/294523524762657