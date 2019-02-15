This long President's Day weekend is full of events for the family, from the Raise Riders Family Bicycle Weekend at the Palmer Events Center to the opening of the aquaponics exhibit at the Science Mill. Check out our list of events happening Friday through Monday events.



Friday

Parents' Night Out. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday. $45-$25. Thinkery, 1830 Simond Ave. thinkeryaustin.org

BookPeople. Events: Angie Thomas reads "On the Come Up." 7 p.m. Friday. First Baptist Church, 901 Trinity St.

Friday Movie Matinee. "Enchanted." 3:30 p.m. Friday, Old Quarry Branch.

BluePrint for Tweens. Ages 9-12. 4 p.m. Friday, Central Library. BluePrint for Teens. 6 p.m. Friday, Central Library.

Friday-Sunday

The Raise Riders Family Bicycle Weekend. Alongside the Austin Marathon and Health & Fitness Expo is this event with a bicycle playground, scavenger hunt, crafts table, family bike ride and more. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, family rides 1-4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. After the Marathon Sunday. Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road. woombikes.com

Lego Lab. 4 p.m. Friday, University Hills Branch. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Central Library. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Central Library.

Saturday

Thinkery. Baby Bloomers. Kids up to age 3 Boogie on Down in February. 9 a.m. Saturday. $5. Thinkery, 1830 Simond Ave. thinkeryaustin.org

Bow Wow Reading with Pilot the Dog. 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Yarborough Branch.

STEAM on the Spot: Engineering Day! 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Science Mill. Aquaponics Greenhouse. The new exhibit opens with snake visitors, build-your-own aquaponics kit, Doing Science Outside activities and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Science Mill, 101 S. Lady Bird Lane, Johnson City. sciencemill.org

Toybrary. Daddy & Me Spunky Kids Event. 10:30 a.m. Saturday. $12. 2001 Justin Lane. toybraryaustin.com

BookPeople. 10:30 a.m. story times: Brand New Books. Saturday. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar Blvd. bookpeople.com

Barnes & Noble. 11 a.m. Saturday story time: "The Good Egg and the Bad Seed." Saturday. barnesandnoble.com

Saturday and Sunday



"Rap Unzel." The classic fairy tale with music by SaulPaul. 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and 1 p.m. Saturday. $10-$15. Scottish Rite Theater, 207 W. 18th St. scottishritetheater.org

Alamo Drafthouse. PBS Kids at the Alamo: Valentine's Mix. 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Mueller.

Saturday-Monday

Cow Eye Dissection. For ages 7 and up. 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. $8. Thinkery, 1830 Simond Ave. thinkeryaustin.org

Sunday

Winter Faerie Tea Parties. 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Road. austintexas.gov/zilkerbotanicalgarden

"Brother Bear." For children 6 and younger. Bear wakes up and experiences the seasons. 2 p.m. Sunday. $12. Zach North, 12129 RM 620 N. zachtheatre.org

Platform Nine and Teen Quarters "Harry Potter "Meetup. 2 p.m. Sunday, Central Library.

Sunday Afternoon Matinee: "The House With a Clock in its Walls." 3 p.m. Sunday, Little Walnut Creek Branch.

Monday

Harlem Globetrotters. The world-famous basketball team is back. 2 p.m. Monday. $25.25- $140.25. H-E-B. Center, 2100 Avenue of the Stars. hebcenter.com