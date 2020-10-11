A-J Media

LEVELLAND – The Fine Arts Department at South Plains College will present an outdoor concert at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, in the Quad at the campus in Levelland.

Face coverings are required.

The concert will feature the SPC Jazz Ensemble led by Dr. Darin Cash, associate professor in Fine Arts, and the SPC Wind Ensemble under the direction of Dr. Gary Hudson, professor of Music.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public. Patrons are asked to bring a blanket or lawn chairs and to socially distance.

For more information, contact Dr. Hudson at (806) 716-2262 or email ghudson@southplainscollege.edu.