The Devil All the Time

Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland star in "The Devil All the Time," a film about a young man who tries to protect his loved ones in a post-war backwoods town filled with corruption and brutality.

R: For violence, bloody/disturbing images, sexual content, graphic nudity and language throughout - Alamo Drafthouse

You Cannot Kill David Arquette

Nearly 20 years after being branded the most hated man in wrestling after winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, David Arquette attempts a return to the sport that stalled his acting career.

R: For language throughout, some bloody images and nudity - Alamo Drafthouse

Tenet

John David Washington stars in Christopher Nolan’s "Tenet" as he travels on a mission through another world of international espionage. The film also stars Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Debicki.

PG-13: For intense sequences of violence and action, some suggestive references and brief strong language - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown (Includes XD), Movies 16 (Includes XD), Premiere Cinemas (Includes IMAX and D-Box) and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman stars as T’Challa, heir to the Wakanda kingdom and the Black Panther, as he defends his people from Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and leads them to a new future.

PG-13: For prolonged sequences of action violence and a brief rude gesture - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown and Premiere Cinemas

Broken Hearts Gallery

After a bad breakup, a young woman (Geraldine Viswanathan) creates the Broken Heart Gallery, a space for people to leave trinkets from past relationships behind and start over.

PG-13: For sexual content throughout and some crude references, strong language and drug references - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back as Bill and Ted, now middle-aged dads, as they try to make a hit song and fulfill their destiny to save the universe with it.

PG-13: For some language - Alamo Drafthouse and Premiere Cinemas

The New Mutants

In this Marvel film, five young mutants discover their abilities while being held in a secret facility, leading them to fight for a chance to escape. The film stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton.

PG-13: For violent content, some disturbing/bloody images, some strong language, thematic elements and suggestive material - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16, Premiere Cinemas (Includes D-Box) and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

Also showing

Unhinged

R: For strong violent content and language throughout - Cinemark Tinseltown, Premiere Cinemas and Movies 16

The Personal History of David Copperfield

PG: For thematic material and brief violence - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

Fatima

PG-13: For some strong violence and disturbing images - Premiere Cinemas

Words on Bathroom Walls

PG-13: For mature thematic content involving mental illness, some sexual references, strong language and smoking - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

The Tax Collector

Not rated - Premiere Cinemas

Labyrinth

PG - Alamo Drafthouse

Batman

PG-13 - Alamo Drafthouse

Sonic the Hedgehog

PG: For action, some violence, rude humor and brief mild language - Premiere Cinemas

Trolls World Tour

PG: For some mild rude humor - Premiere Cinemas

Kung Fu Panda

PG: For sequences of martial arts action - Stars & Stripes Drive-In

Stand By Me

R - Stars & Stripes Drive-In